Phillies vs. Astros World Series Game 3 Odds & Prediction

Nick Castellanos and the Phillies look to get back on the winning side of things when they host the Houston Astros for Game 3 of the World Series in Philadelphia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The 2022 World Series is underway and has brought nothing but excitement for baseball fans so far. After a Game 1 win by the Philadelphia Phillies, the Houston Astros tied the series thanks to a 5-2 victory in Game 2 on Saturday night. Pitcher Framber Valdez logged nine strikeouts over 6.1 innings.

Now, it’s on to Game 3 on Halloween night in Philly.

Phillies vs. Astros Game 3 Info

2022 MLB Playoffs: World Series Game 3 (Series tied 1-1)

Houston Astros (106-56, 51-30 Away) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, 47-34 Home)

Date: Monday, October 31, 2022

Time: 8:03 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Coverage: FOX

This marks the third straight playoff series in which Philly has won Game 1 and lost Game 2. The Phillies now return home to Citizens Bank Park in Game 3 with a raucous crowd set to support them. Can they regain momentum on Monday night, or will the Astros take back home-field advantage?

World Series Game 3 Odds: Astros vs. Phillies

Moneyline: HOU: (-134) | PHI: (+114)

Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+125) | PHI: +1.5 (-150)

Total: 8 — Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

The Astros enter this contest as a slight road favorite on the moneyline and spread. They are listed at -134 moneyline odds with +125 odds to cover the 1.5-run spread. The over/under on this matchup features 8 runs, with the under being favored at -120 odds.

Game 3 Phillies vs. Astros Prediction

The Astros leaned on their experience and saw veteran players like Bregman and Jose Altuve step up at the plate in Game 2. They’ll have to hope that success can carry over on the road. Lance McCullers Jr. is set to take the mound after allowing only 3 runs over 11.0 innings (2 starts) this postseason.

The Phillies will counter with Noah Syndergaard, who has given up just 1 run over 5.1 innings (3 appearances) during this playoff run. Don’t expect the 30-year-old to go more than a few innings, though, as manager Rob Thomson looks to continue leaning on his bullpen to get important outs.

McCullers has only faced the Phillies once in his career, which was when he gave up 1 run over 6.0 innings in a 3-0 loss back on October 3. These hitters were able to get a feel for him and now get to play with their fans cheering. Philly is also 9-2 straight up in its last 11 home games against Houston.

This is a toss-up game, so I’ll side with the team that is 5-0 at home this postseason.

Final Score Prediction: Phillies 5, Astros 4

Probable Starting Pitchers: World Series Game 3

The Houston Astros will look to Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA) in Game 3.

The Philadelphia Phillies will hand the ball to Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA).

Astros vs. Phillies Betting Trends

Houston is 5-0 straight up in its last five away games.

The total has hit the under in 13 of Houston’s last 20 games in October.

Philadelphia is 9-2 straight up in its last 11 home games against Houston.

The total has hit the over in six of Philadelphia’s last nine games.

— Larry Rupp

