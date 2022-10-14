Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius Odds & Prop Bets

The Bronze Bomber is back for a heavyweight slobberknocker in Brooklyn! Check out the latest Wilder vs. Helenius odds and prop bets from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Boxing fans haven’t seen Deontay Wilder fight someone not named Tyson Fury in nearly three full years. Back when the Bronze Bomber played with his food and fell behind on the scorecards only to behead Luis Ortiz in their rematch on Nov. 23, 2019, COVID lockdowns were not a thing, nor was Professional Boxer Jake PaulTM. In those days, Paramount+ was still called CBS All Access, a canonically terrifying concept in hindsight.
All this makes Wilder’s return to the ring following back-to-back KO defeats to Fury that much more intriguing. Standing opposite the Tuscaloosa native and former WBC world champion Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn will be Finland’s Robert Helenius. He’s a similarly gigantic power-hitter who himself is coming off back-to-back bouts with the same opponent, Adam “Babyface” Kownacki, that similarly ended in knockouts — but in those cases, “The Nordic Nightmare” was the one delivering the punishment.
With that in mind, let’s dive into the finest Helenius vs. Wilder odds and props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook, ahead of the weekend’s heavyweight slugfest in Kings County.
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius Odds to Win
Odds can change — visit FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest numbers.
Moneyline (Two-way)
Deontay Wilder: -850
Robert Helenius: +510
Moneyline (Three-way)
Wilder: -650
Helenius: +500
Draw: +2000
Helenius vs. Wilder Prop Bets
Method of victory props
Wilder by KO/TKO: -350
Wilder by points/decision: +600
Helenius by KO/TKO: +800
Helenius by points/decision: +1200
To be knocked down
Deontay Wilder: +350
Robert Helenius: -350
Over/under total rounds
OVER 5.5: -112
UNDER 5.5: -112
Will the fight go the distance?
Yes: +440
No: -700
Round betting props
Wilder to win in R1-R6: -170
Wilder to win in R7-R12: +390
Helenius to win in R1-R6: +1800
Helenius to win in R7-R12: +1600
To win within 60 seconds
Deontay Wilder to win in 60 seconds: +4300
Robert Helenius to win in 60 seconds: +10000
Either fighter to win in 60 seconds: +4000
