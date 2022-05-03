Gregory Odom Jr. Earns PGA Tour Nod from Wells Fargo

The Howard University golf standout earned the opportunity to compete on the PGA Tour after leading the Bison to the MEAC championship.

Howard University’s Gregory Odom Jr. will get the chance of a lifetime on Wednesday by competing in the Wells Fargo Championship on the PGA Tour. Odom’s participation comes in a series of Wells Fargo activations around HBCUs in the week leading up to the competition.

Odom earned a sponsor exemption to compete, which allows a title sponsor to set aside a few spots in the tournament to dole out at their discretion.

“I think having this experience is huge,” said Odom in a Zoom interview. “Through support of organizations like Wells Fargo, more kids will get lifetime experiences like this. I’m extremely thankful to Wells Fargo for giving me the opportunity to realize a dream I’ve been working very hard for.”

Before Wells Fargo became a sponsor, the insurance company had already provided more than $30 million in financial support to HBCUs. It also partnered with the United Negro College Fund and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to impact communities.

“We have a long history of supporting HBCUs, and this year we are using the Wells Fargo Championship to create once-in-a-lifetime experiences for young, diverse golfers. With our sponsor exemption, we’re proud to help Howard University student Gregory Odom, Jr., make his PGA Tour debut,” said Pam Batalis, Wells Fargo’s senior vice president of sponsorships and brand engagement.

There is also a four-day program where four HBCU student essay contest winners will play in a Pro-Am with a PGA Tour player of their choice. The students participating are Jakari Harris (Hampton University), Lennard Long (Morehouse College), Elijah Royal (Fisk University), and Joia Robertson (Fisk University).