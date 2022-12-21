You’ve got to make your best bets this week, and our friends at FanDuel are ready to deploy an arsenal of Week 16 NFL picks and predictions for the biggest games.

Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season brought us three different comebacks from 17+ points, including the Vikings overcoming the single biggest deficit that’s ever been squashed in NFL history. It was so bananas that a walk-off fumble return on a would-be hook-and-lateral play didn’t ultimately claim the spotlight it otherwise would have snatched.

Suffice it to say that there’s a high bar to pass as we take on the task of placing the very best NFL bets for a Week 16 that includes a robust Christmas Day slate.

For the best possible preparation, we summoned our friends at FanDuel for a full expert overview based on the latest odds and projections for Jets-Jaguars, Bills-Bears, Chiefs-Seahawks, Cowboys-Eagles, and more.

Check out Boardroom’s overview of the week’s most important games with our craftsman-curated Week 16 NFL predictions and betting picks below.

2022 NFL Week 16 Predictions & Picks

Jaguars vs. Jets (Dec. 22)

The Jags may be a relatively humble 6-8, but does anyone actually want to play them right now???

As Devon Platana writes at TheDuel to kick off our Week 16 NFL predictions:

The Jaguars have looked like a completely different team lately, picking up wins against the Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, and Tennessee Titans — all solid teams. A big key to this success has been none other than sophomore QB Trevor Lawerence, who’s completed 67.8% of his passes for 1,186 yards and 11 touchdowns with one interception in his last four games.

Unfortunately, the Jets’ QB room has been less reliable. Mike White is still sidelined for the foreseeable future with a rib injury while Zach Wilson has been terrible this season, averaging 199.5 passing yards and tossing out six TDs to six INTs.

It’s also hard to trust the Jets after averaging just 17 points in their last three games, whereas the Jaguars have scored 76 total over their last two games.

Riding with the hotter hand, I’m taking the Jags on Thursday.

Jets vs. Jaguars Prediction: Jaguars 28, Jets 18

Bills vs. Bears (Dec. 24)

The Bills are winners of five in a row and currently occupy the No. 1 seed in the AFC postseason hunt. Da Bears, meanwhile, are one of just five teams already mathematically eliminated from the Playoffs entering Week 16. It could be an ugly one Saturday afternoon at Soldier Field.

As Devon Platana writes at TheDuel:

The Bills have been fantastic on both sides of the ball this season, scoring the fourth-most points (27.5 PPG) while allowing the second-fewest (17.9 PPG). They’ve also been beating teams by just over a touchdown during their win streak, averaging a plus-7.2 scoring margin during that time.

Meanwhile, the Bears have lost five consecutive home games, giving up an average of 29.8 points in the last four. Chicago has also surrendered the fourth-most total yards (414.7) over its last three games and owns the worst third-down defense this season, further indicating that the Bears likely won’t be able to stop the Bills’ non-stop attack.

This game is a mismatch and there’s no reason to believe that the Bears can pull off the upset. Back the Bills to continue rolling along down the stretch.

Bears vs. Bills Prediction: Bills 31, Bears 10

Commanders vs. 49ers (Dec. 24)

Remember when the Niners were 3-4 and their season felt like a lost cause due to a quarterback injury situation that would only grow more disastrous in time? Well, they own the NFL’s longest active win streak and have already clinched the NFC West. Who woulda thought?

As Larry Rupp writes at TheDuel:

The Commanders had an opportunity to put themselves in position to earn a playoff spot, but they struggled to create any offensive success. That has been happening all year long, too. Washington ranks 20th in yards (335.5), 25th in points (18.9) and 26th in third down conversions (4.6) per game.

That is not what head coach Ron Rivera wants to see with the 49ers’ defense balling out as of late. San Francisco has posted the best total DVOA rating in the NFL and has allowed an average of just 12.3 points over its last three games. The 49ers also rank tied for seventh with 39.0 sacks in 2022.

San Francisco is 10-1 straight up in its last 11 home games, so I trust the 49ers to get the job done.

49ers vs. Commanders Prediction: 49ers 27, Commanders 17

Giants vs. Vikings (Dec. 24)

Coming back from 33-0 down isn’t something that happens every day. in fact, before the Vikes did it last weekend against Indy, it had never happened in NFL history. So, is this team officially on #HangoverWatch against the G-Men?

As Devon Platana writes at TheDuel:

Not only was the Vikings’ historic comeback an impressive display of heart, but it also showed how dangerous their offense can be. Scoring 39 points from the start of the second half and beyond is no joke. The offensive output also improved the Vikings to a 33.0 PPG clip in their last three home games.

It’s going to be tough for the Giants to match that production, especially after averaging just 17.7 points in their last three road games. On top of that, New York has shown that its defense can be taken advantage of after surrendering 48 points to the Philadelphia Eagles just over one week ago. With Minnesota possessing game-changing threats like Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook, this could be another ugly one for New York.

While the Giants are solid enough to give the occasional challenge, I have the Vikings winning this one in the end.

Vikings vs. Giants Prediction: Vikings 30, Giants 24

Seahawks vs. Chiefs (Dec. 24)

Only one division is clinched in the AFC, and the distinction goes to the Chiefs. Don’t expect them to take the foot off the gas, however, when the Hawks come to Arrowhead.

As Devon Platana writes for TheDuel:

The Chiefs won’t be slowed down here and a bit part of that is that the Seahawks struggle to stop opposing offenses. Seattle allows the fourth-most points (25.4 PPG), fourth-most total yards (378.5) and allows opponents to convert on 44.9% of third-down attempts (fifth-worst).

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are near the top of most offensive categories and boast too much talent for the Seahawks to keep up. It also helps that the only team that Kansas City has lost to at home this season is the Buffalo Bills, winning each of the other five home contests. I just don’t see the Seahawks being the second team to beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead, especially with the former being on a major skid.

Patrick Mahomes is going to do the things that he does best, pick the Seahawks’ defense apart, and bring the Chiefs their 12th victory of the campaign.

Chiefs vs. Seahawks Prediction: Chiefs 31, Seahawks 21

Eagles vs. Cowboys (Dec. 24)

How wild has the NFC East been this season? There are no easy outs in this foursome, and the Eagles’ trip to Arlington could end up being the single best matchup of this hallowed holiday week.

As Larry Rupp writes for TheDuel:

Of course, it has to be mentioned right away that Jalen Hurts may not play in this game due to a sprained shoulder. The MVP candidate has been the force behind Philadelphia’s offense all year long and his absence would cause Gardner Minshew to start. Nothing has officially been announced yet, though.

Dallas already ranks second in the NFL with 49.0 sacks this season and could bring a ton of pressure if it is Minshew in the pocket. The Cowboys have also posted the best pass defense DVOA rating in the NFL and have logged 12 interceptions as well. This is not the defense a backup QB wants to face.

The Cowboys will be aiming to avoid a season sweep against a divisional rival and are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games against the Eagles. They do just enough to squeak out a victory at home.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Prediction: Cowboys 24, Eagles 21

Packers vs. Dolphins (Dec. 25)

The Packers have just never felt quite right all year long. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are showcasing their best season and years and boast a rip-roaring offense gearing up to do some postseason damage.

As Larry Rupp writes at TheDuel:

The good news for the Dolphins is that their dreaded three-game road trip is over. They return home to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, where they have posted an average scoring margin of +8.3 on the year. Miami also allows only 308.3 yards (No. 8 in NFL) and 15.3 points (No. 2 in NFL) at home in 2022.

The Packers have started to find their groove as of late, but this is still a team that ranks tied for 20th in points per game (20.5) and owns a turnover differential of -3 on the season. An injury to running back AJ Dillon could also leave Green Bay with limited backfield depth in this important matchup, too.

I expect the Dolphins team that has won 11 of its last 12 home games to win on Christmas Day.

Dolphins vs. Packers Prediction: Dolphins 30, Packers 20

Bucs vs. Cardinals (Dec. 25)

I present to you two teams that have both underperformed this year based on preseason expectations (and high-profile QBs). The Cardinals are eliminated from playoff contention, but somehow, the 6-8 Bucs are still atop the NFC South. Call it an oddity of alignment.

As Don Platana writes for TheDuel to cap off our Week 16 NFL predictions:

The Cardinals have been inconsistent this year, but they’ve taken things to a new low since Kyler Murray’s season-ending ACL tear. Backup quarterbacks Colt McCoy and Trace McSorely have gone a combined 47-of-76 for 368 passing yards with four interceptions and zero touchdowns in Murray’s absence.

Although the Bucs have also had their struggles, I’m confident that Tom Brady can out-duel whichever Cardinals QB is under center. After all, the seven-time Super Bowl Champion was somewhat productive against the Bengals (312 passing yards, three TDs, two INTs) and should be able to take advantage of an Arizona defense that surrenders the most points and 10th-most passing yards.

A loss here would also guarantee a losing season for Tampa Bay, so look for the Buccaneers to edge out a victory on the road.

Cardinals vs. Bucs Prediction: Buccaneers 24, Cardinals 13

