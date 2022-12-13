Week 15 NFL Predictions & Picks 2022

You need to make your best bets this week, so our friends at FanDuel ran all the numbers and are coming in hot with Week 15 NFL picks and predictions for the biggest games.

Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season only brought us games on three different days of the week. What’s the deal with that? What even is that? Fortunately, the universe is about to sigh its magical sigh — we’re getting not one, but three Saturday NFL games well ahead of playoff time.

No more filibustering — we’re here to get fully hyped for another week in the league with the very best NFL bets for Week 15.

To get the slickest possible download, we buzzed our best friends at FanDuel for the complete breakdown based on the latest odds and projections for 49ers-Seahawks, Bills-Dolphins, Giants-Commanders, and much more.

Check out Boardroom’s overview of the week’s most important games with our expert-curated Week 15 NFL predictions and betting picks below.

2022 NFL Week 15 Predictions & Picks

49ers vs. Seahawks (Dec. 15)

Geno Smith has the Seahawks flying. The 49ers remain in pole position on the league’s longest win streak almost entirely irrespective of who they care to trot out at quarterback. The NFC West continues to make no sense.

As Isaiah De Los Santos writes at TheDuel to kick off our Week 15 NFL predictions:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

49ers: 47.3% to win

Seahawks: 52.1% to win

This NFC West matchup should be a battle. Both offenses are full of playmakers, which could make this a potential shootout. However, San Francisco’s defense should help lead this team to another win, even with Brock Purdy under center.

The 49ers rank No. 1 in fewest points and yards allowed, so they have the personnel to quiet the likes of Geno Smith and DK Metcalf. Seattle, meanwhile, ranks bottom five in both categories. All San Francisco needs is a fine showing from Purdy, and I think he’s capable of producing against this vulnerable Seahawks unit.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Prediction: Bet 49ers -1.5 (-110).

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

Colts vs. Vikings (Dec. 17)

Witness two teams having decidedly divergent seasons. The Vikings are one of just five teams with 10+ wins entering the week despite being modest defensively and not overly explosive offensively, but while they could be an upset target in the postseason, we don’t really have too much to say about the Colts here and now.

As Isaiah De Los Santos writes at TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Colts: 26.3% to win

Vikings: 73.4% to win

It’s hard to see the Colts having enough firepower to keep up in this one. Indy is No. 8 in fewest yards per game and No. 3 in fewest points, as this unit has struggled all year to produce. They’ve scored more than 20 points only twice in 13 games this season, which won’t get it done against the high-flying Vikings.

Minnesota has a cache of weapons on offense that should overpower Indy’s middling defense.

Vikings vs. Colts Prediction: Bet Vikings -5.5 (-110).

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

Adjusted NFL Pace and Pass Rate Report: Ranking Week 15's Fastest Games https://t.co/Lc0CDbdENK — numberFire (@numberFire) December 13, 2022

Ravens vs. Browns (Dec. 17)

The Ravens are locked in a statistical dead heat with the Bengals in the AFC North but own an all-important tiebreaker. All the reason to keep the foot on the gas against the Browns, whose start to the Deshaun Watson era hasn’t been all that fun.

As Larry Rupp writes at TheDuel:

There’s one main storyline to keep up with prior to this game kicking off and it involves Baltimore’s QB situation. Tyler Huntley suffered a concussion in the win over Pittsburgh, which leaves his status for Saturday up in the air. Keep in mind the Ravens are already without long-time starter Lamar Jackson.

I still give the edge to the Ravens here and that is because of their rush defense. Cleveland relies on the ground game as much as any team in the league, yet Baltimore has posted the seventh-best rush defense DVOA rating and allows only 3.8 yards per carry (No. 3 in NFL). That’ll make a huge difference.

Baltimore is also 5-1 straight up in its last six games against Cleveland, so I’ll back a small upset.

Browns vs. Vikings Prediction: Ravens 20, Browns 14; bet under 37.5 Points (-110)

Click here to read the full story at TheDuel:

Dolphins vs. Bills (Dec. 17)

Another week, another heavyweight slugfest in the AFC East. Don’t let the Dolphins‘ two-game skid dull the vibes in the least — you’re looking at two of the most compelling quarterbacks in the game. Let it wash over you.

As Adam Taylor McKillop writes at TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Dolphins: 26.9% to win

Bills: 72.9% to win

The Bills are projected to take care of business in this mid-December matchup, and I agree. This is less about the Dolphins as a team, but more about the form Buffalo is in. The Bills have won four straight since their mini two-game losing streak and are playing complete football on both sides of the ball.

Miami pulled off a two-point victory the last time these squads faced off, but that game was in Miami. This is in Buffalo, in mid-December, and at a stadium that played through flurries of snow throughout Week 14. That’s a big home-field advantage and the difference-maker in slowing down Miami’s high-flying offense.

Bills vs. Dolphins Prediction: Take the Bills.

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

Bengals vs. Bucs (Dec. 18)

The 9-4 Bengals are winners of five in a row. The Buccaneers have a losing record. One of these teams is leading their division.

Spoiler alert, it’s Tampa Bay!

As Tyler Maher writes for TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Bengals: 57.0% to win

Buccaneers: 42.5% to win

While the first-ever quarterback matchup between Joe Burrow and Tom Brady will be interesting, Burrow is clearly the better gunslinger at this stage in their careers.

The Bengals have one of the best offenses in the NFL and a solid defense as well, making them one of the top teams in the AFC. The Buccaneers, on the other hand, feature an elite defense but have struggled to put points on the board all season. If they weren’t in the lowly NFC South, they’d be fighting for a playoff spot right now.

Brady and Tampa Bay’s anemic offense won’t be able to keep up with Cincy’s high-flying attack, which has won five straight games.

Bucs vs. Bengals Prediction: Bet Bengals -2.5 (-114).

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

Giants vs. Commanders (Dec. 18)

It goes against some amount of conventional wisdom, but the NFC East has no business being this compelling.

As Tyler Maher writes for TheDuel to cap off our Week 15 NFL predictions:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Giants: 34.7% to win

Commanders: 64.9% to win

The Giants and Commanders played to a 20-20 tie when they last met in Week 13, but look for Washington to come out on top here. The Commanders will be well-rested coming off a bye week and still have momentum on their side after winning six of their last eight games.

The Giants, on the other hand, are in absolute free fall after going 1-4-1 in their previous six games.

Commanders vs. Giants prediction: Bet Commanders-3.5 (-115)

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

Read More: