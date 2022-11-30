Week 13 NFL Predictions & Picks 2022

If you’re hoping to make the best bets, our friends at FanDuel ran all the numbers and are coming in hot with Week 13 NFL picks and predictions for the biggest games.

Thanksgiving Week in the 2022 NFL campaign brought us a couple of overtime thrillers and the first team to reach double-digit wins. And while 13 isn’t everyone’s lucky number, welcome to the first week in which 2022 playoff spots can be mathematically clinched.

Time to crunch those numbers, Eagles and Vikings fans.

With that in mind, it’s time for us all to get properly locked in on the very best NFL bets for Week 13 — so we called on our friends at FanDuel to provide a full rundown based on the latest odds and projections for Patriots-Bills, Titans-Eagles, Colts-Cowboys, and much more.

Check out Boardroom’s full rundown of the week’s can’t-miss games with our expert-curated Week 13 NFL predictions and betting picks below.

2022 NFL Week 13 Predictions & Picks

Bills vs. Patriots (Dec. 1)

The Bills have endured some questionable results this season, but are still bandied about as a top Super Bowl contender. Now wheel-to-wheel wth the Dolphins atop the AFC East and coming off a narrow Thanksgiving W against the Lions, they have a terrific opportunity to send a message by making an example out of the division rival Patriots.

As Tyler Maher writes at TheDuel to kick off our Week 13 NFL predictions:

The Bills have dominated the Patriots lately, outscoring them 80-38 in their two most recent meetings last year. New England’s defense was no match for Buffalo’s high-flying offense, which didn’t punt once in either game.

This season brings a new slate, although both teams are largely the same. The Bills once again look like legitimate Super Bowl contenders and have been outstanding on both sides of the ball, ranking second in points per game (28.1) while giving up the fifth-fewest (18.1).

The Patriots also feature a staunch defense, ranking just behind Buffalo at sixth in points allowed (18.4). New England’s offense has regressed this season following the departure of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, however, ranking 18th in scoring (21.7 PPG) and 31st in red-zone percentage.

Both defenses should excel on what is forecasted to be a cold night in Foxborough, but the Bills are the better team and should continue their success against the Patriots.

Patriots vs. Bills Prediction: Bills 24, Patriots 17

Jets vs. Vikings (Dec. 4)

As Tyler Maher writes at TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Jets: 24.2% to win

Vikings: 75.6% to win

The Vikings are coming off a big win over the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving and will be extra rested for this game at home. The Jets demolished the Chicago Bears behind Mike White in Week 12 but will have a much tougher time against a legitimate Super Bowl contender in Minnesota.

Vikings vs. Jets prediction: Take the Vikings and their balanced offense to cover the -3.5 spread.

Titans vs. Eagles (Dec. 4)

The 10-1 Eagles are for real. And while you may still need to see more before hypothetically picking them against the Chiefs in a hypothetical Super Bowl, Nick Sirianni and Co. probably don’t care — they’ll just keep winning, thank you very much.

As Tyler Maher writes for TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Titans: 29.4% to win

Eagles: 70.3% to win

The Titans have exceeded expectations this year, winning seven of their last nine games. They’re coming off a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12, however, and now head into a tough road matchup with the Eagles. Philadelphia has looked like a Super Bowl contender all year long and has a superior roster on paper.

The Eagles have outscored opponents by an average of eight points per game, so…

Eagles vs. Titans Prediction: Bet on Philadelphia to cover the 6.5-point spread at home here.

Packers vs. Bears (Dec. 4)

There’s not a ton of luster on this age-old NFC North matchup. These two have a combined 7-17 record and their current losing streaks combine to make seven. Sounds like a recipe for Aaron Rodgers to unleash his frustrations on a familiar foe.

As Adam Taylor McKillop writes for TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Packers: 58.6% to win

Bears: 40.9% to win

The Packers are losers in six of their last seven games and a serious thumb injury to Aaron Rodgers has caused one of the worst statistical seasons of his career. The Bears also got smacked by Green Bay, 27-10, in Week 2 of the season. Justin Fields was unable to suit up for Chicago’s game against the New York Jets in Week 12, losing by 21 points. If Fields does not suit up, bettors should be all over the Packers. Fields’ presence makes this a close game, but I think the Packers escape with a win.

Bears vs. Packers prediction: Take Packers on the ML.

Commanders vs. Giants (Dec. 4)

If the season ended after Week 12, the entire NFC East would be in the Playoffs. Think about that while you comprehend the price of a Washington Commanders sale screaming past $6 billion.

As Tyler Maher writes for TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Commanders: 47.1% to win

Giants: 52.2% to win

The Commanders are coming into this game red-hot after winning six of their last seven contests. The Giants are coming off a close loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, but will benefit from extra rest and home-field advantage here.

Those edges could be enough to help New York snap its first losing streak of the season.

Giants vs. Commanders Prediction: Look for Brian Daboll’s Giants to come out on top in what should be a low-scoring game, making New York’s moneyline our recommended bet here.

Colts vs. Cowboys (Dec. 4)

Speaking of the NFC East, Sunday Night Football features a Cowboys team that’s won four of its last five. That’s not great news for the Colts, who are perhaps quite fortunate to be 4-7 through 11 games.

As Devon Platana writes to cap off our Week 13 NFL predictions:

This showdown involves an absolute mismatch when it comes to offense. While the Colts have struggled to score the ball all season (15.8 PPG, No. 30), the Cowboys have no issues finding the end zone, scoring 40-plus points twice in the last four games while averaging 25.4 PPG (No. 7) throughout the campaign.

The Colts also have a turnover problem, especially as Matt Ryan is concerned. Indianapolis’ underperforming offensive line has resulted in the former NFL MVP throwing out 11 picks (tied for No. 2) while being sacked 32 times (No. 5). Considering how the Cowboys lead the NFL with 45 sacks, it’s safe to say that Ryan will be under constant pressure, likely making even more mistakes.

Expect the Cowboys to dominate on both sides of the ball en route to their ninth win of the year.

Cowboys vs. Colts Prediction: Cowboys 26, Colts 14

