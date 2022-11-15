Week 11 NFL Predictions & Picks 2022

Can Aaron Rodgers and the Packers build off their win over the Cowboys last week when they take on the Titans on Thursday Night Football in Week 11? (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season brought us a second consecutive Buffalo Bills loss, but sheesh, what a loss it was. Not to be outdone, however, Jeff Saturday is inconceivably 1-0 as a head coach, and the ever-embattled Washington Commanders just as inconceivably handed the Philadelphia Eagles their very first loss of the season.

In other words, nothing happened and football is boring.

With that in mind, it’s a fine time to get fully locked in on the very best NFL bets for Week 11 — so we called on our friends at FanDuel to provide a full rundown based on the latest odds and projections for Titans-Packers, Eagles-Colts, Cowboys-Vikings, and more.

Check out Boardroom’s full rundown of the week’s most important games with our curated Week 11 NFL predictions and betting picks below.

2022 NFL Week 11 Predictions & Picks

Titans vs. Packers (Nov. 17)

Thursday night’s clash on Prime Video features a Packers team still in the mix for a Wild Card spot despite uncharacteristic struggles this season playing host to a Titans squad that’s somewhat quietly held down first place in the AFC South with a defense-first mentality. Tennessee may have a negative scoring differential on the year, but it’s one of just six teams to emerge from Week 10 with winning records both at home and on the road.

As Devon Platana writes at TheDuel to kick off our Week 11 NFL predictions:

While the Titans are one of the most run-heavy teams in the NFL, they actually won last week due to their passing game. No. 1 running back Derrick Henry was held to just 53 rushing yards on 19 carries in the victory, so look for him to take his aggression out on the Packers.

After all, Green Bay is surrendering the sixth-most rushing yards per game (140.6) this season. That average actually increases to 171.3 rushing yards at Lambeau Field, ranking only better than the Houston Texans’ league-worst run defense at home.

On the flip side, (Aaron) Rodgers should find success against a Tennessee secondary that gives up the second-most receiving yards per game. The four-time NFL MVP seems to be hitting his stride, especially after establishing chemistry with Watson.

I’m expecting a back-and-forth game here where the Packers emerge as the victors. Momentum is high after the win against the Cowboys and it’s also worth pointing out that Green Bay has outscored Tennessee, 95-21, in their last two meetings at Lambeau Field.

Packers vs. Titans prediction: Packers 26, Titans 24

Jets vs. Patriots (Nov. 20)

Did you know that the 2022 New York Football Jets are just one of two NFL teams without a loss on the road, as well as the only such team in the entire AFC? Internalize that one. Take all the time you need.

As David Kaestle writes for TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Jets: 49.1% to win

Patriots: 50.3% to win

The Jets are coming off a bye week, but also coming off a massive win in their last game against the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills. Yes, the Jets lost to New England at home just two games ago, but the Jets are also 4-0 against the spread on the road this season.

Patriots vs. Jets Prediction: Coming into Foxborough riding high off the confidence of their last win and an extra week of rest, even if the Jets don’t win this one outright, I’ll take them covering the 4.5-point spread.

Eagles vs. Colts (Nov. 20)

Yes, the Eagles were finally humbled after a rip-roaring 8-0 start, but that blemish shouldn’t do a thing to dull the buzz in Philly as it relates to the team’s big-picture goals this season. The Colts’ Jeff Saturday honeymoon could be over awfully quickly.

As Devon Platana writes for TheDuel:

The Eagles clearly underestimated the Commanders last week and ended up paying for it. Don’t count on that happening again, as Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni has a chance to beat the Colts, a team that he was the offensive coordinator for from 2018 to 2020.

While the Colts looked rejuvenated in Saturday’s debut last week, there’s still a lot to prove. Indianapolis has only won back-to-back games once this season and has only scored more than 16 points once in the last four games.

With Matt Ryan also needing to prove that he can string together consecutive strong showings, I’m going with the Eagles bouncing back on the road.

Colts vs. Eagles prediction: Eagles 26, Colts 20

Cowboys vs. Vikings (Nov. 20)

Are the Vikings the 1b to Philly’s 1a in the NFC this season? It’s hard to argue against what 37-year-old Kevin McConnell has done in his first year at an NFL helm, but Dallas is getting some notable reinforcements in its favor this week.

As David Kaestle writes for TheDuel:

Early NFL predictions and picks are from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Cowboys: 62.4% to win

Vikings: 37.2% to win

The Dallas Cowboys have looked like a great team since the return of Dak Prescott. And with Ezekiel Elliott expected back in Week 11, things could get even better. Dallas is 3-0 against the spread this season as a favorite and 2-1 ATS as the road team.

Vikings vs. Cowboys Prediction: Take the chance to get Dallas for less than a touchdown despite the Vikings looking like one of the NFL’s best teams.

#Vikings WR Justin Jefferson pulled in seven contested catches in yesterday's win over the Bills.



That's a single-game record since @PFF started tracking the stat in 2016. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 14, 2022

Browns vs. Bills (Nov. 21)

Who are the real Buffalo Bills? Two consecutive losses — albeit to more-than-just-frisky Jets and Vikes teams — have put a damper on things in Orchard Park for a moment, but there’s nothing like welcoming the hard-luck Cleveland Browns to your abode to help get everything back on track. Time to circle those wagons.

As Devon Platana writes for TheDuel to cap off our Week 11 NFL predictions:

The Bills haven’t looked like themselves lately, but that should change this week. The Browns are absolutely terrible this season and everyone knows it, including the coaching staff. Cleveland has also lost each of its last three road games by a combined score of 85-57, being held to 20 or fewer points in each of those outings.

The Browns are also a bottom-10 team against both the pass and run this season, giving up 349.1 total yards per game. That’s a recipe for disaster against the Bills, who can, essentially, score at will through the air or on the ground depending on the situation.

It’s also worth noting that the Browns haven’t beaten the Bills on the road since October 2009. The former has lost each of its last three trips to Highmark Stadium by an average of 14.3 points, showcasing how tough it is to play against Buffalo in front of Bills Mafia.

The Bills are much better than they’ve looked over their last two games. With how terrible the Browns have been, look for the Bills to get back on track with another dominant victory.

Bills vs. Browns Prediction: Bills 35, Browns 17

