Weedmaps, Killer Mike Roll Through America with ‘Tumbleweeds’

The VICE TV series premieres on 4/20 to explore the history and evolution of cannabis culture across the country.

You don’t have to be a cannabis guru to understand the essential fact that here and now, it’s a lot more than just a flower. From fashion and high art to entertainment and hospitality, the dual influence of sativa and indica (and even ruderalis!) cuts across industries and demographics.

There’s even NFT cannabis now, in case you were interested in mixing some Web3 into your green routine.

With all this in mind, Weedmaps teamed up with VICE and rapper/activist Killer Mike for a televised trek across the country to take stock of just how broad the cultural influence of this humble plant has truly become. Welcome to Tumbleweeds: Rolling Through America, which premieres Wednesday, April 20, on VICE TV, the VICE TV app, and VICETV.com.

Here’s a sneak peek at “Tumbleweeds: Rolling Through America” with @KillerMike, our new original series airing on @VICETV! 📺🌿



Series premiere on 4/20 at 10pm local time. Don't miss it! #RollingThroughAmerica pic.twitter.com/yLQzmJPJ0i — Weedmaps (@weedmaps) April 6, 2022

Killer Mike — an award-winning artist and one-half of hip-hop duo Run the Jewels — sets out on a journey that will take him from Las Vegas to Chicago, with stops in San Francisco and New York along the way. He’ll speak with comedians, activists, and entrepreneurs to get a fuller sense of both the history of cannabis culture and how it’s evolved over the years into the billion-dollar juggernaut it is today as stigmas fade and legalization spreads.

This won’t be the first time Mike has translated his curiosity into an official gig, as the Atlanta native also hosted the Netflix documentaryTrigger Warning with Killer Mike. The series chronicled Mike “taking on the economy, gang culture, religion, education, and more” and putting his provocative ideas in action.

Here’s how you can watch him shake things up on Tumbleweeds:

Tumbleweeds Episodes & Air Dates

Ep. 1 (Las Vegas) : Wednesday, April 20, 10 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, April 20, 10 p.m. ET Ep. 2 (San Francisco) : Wednesday, April 20, 10:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, April 20, 10:30 p.m. ET Ep. 3 (New York) : Sunday, May 1, 11 a.m. ET

: Sunday, May 1, 11 a.m. ET Ep. 4 (Chicago) : Sunday, May 8, 11 a.m. ET

: Sunday, May 8, 11 a.m. ET Tumbleweeds marathon: Sunday, May 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET

Click here to visit Weedmaps to learn more about Tumbleweeds: Rolling Through America.