About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Betting April 18, 2023
Boardroom Staff

Warriors vs. Kings: Is Golden State Your Best Bet to Bounce Back?

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Last Updated: April 19, 2023

This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Get ready for Game 3 with a big Kings vs. Warriors prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

The 2022-23 NBA Playoffs continue on Thursday with Game 3 of the first-round series between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

Each of the first two games of this series came down to the wire in Sacramento. The Kings emerged victorious by a score of 126-123 in Game 1 thanks to De’Aaron Fox’s 38 points and came out on top by a score of 114-106 in Game 2 behind Domantas Sabonis’ big night (24 points and nine rebounds).

Get set for tipoff in the Bay with a big Game 3 Warriors vs. Kings prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California
  • Coverage: TNT, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-CA
Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Warriors vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds, and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

  • Moneyline: GSW: (-300) | SAC: (+245)
  • Spread: GSW: -7 (-112) | SAC: +7 (-108)
  • Total: 238.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

The Warriors enter this contest as clear home favorites on the moneyline and spread per FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This 10 p.m. ET clash also features an over/under of 238.5 points, with each side available at -110 odds.

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total OddsFavorite MoneylineUnderdog Moneyline
Warriors-7.5-108-112238.5-110-110-320260

Sacramento vs. Golden State Betting Trends

  • The Warriors covered 41 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.
  • The Kings went 9-10 as underdogs of 7.5 points or greater last year.
  • Last season, 34 Golden State games went over the point total.
  • Out of 82 Sacramento games last year, 43 hit the over.

Warriors vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

No one should be surprised at what Sacramento is doing right now. The Kings have been proving doubters wrong all season and remain a legitimate contender in the West. The All-Star duo of Fox and Sabonis is capable of keeping up with any squad, including the defending NBA champions.

Game 3 is intriguing because the Kings were the best road team in the Western Conference during the regular season (25-26). However, the Warriors were the second-best home team with a 33-8 record. Golden State also owns an average scoring margin of +8.0 at the Chase Center (No. 4 in the NBA).

This is the first time in the Stephen Curry era that the Warriors find themselves in an 0-2 hole during a playoff series. Expect Golden State to come out motivated and get back to being sharpshooters. After all, it ranks first in both three-pointers made (17.1) and three-point percentage (39.1%) at home.

GAME 2 KINGS vs. WARRIORS FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Warriors 124, Kings 117

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors Best Bet

The Warriors have an edge in this game given it is being played in San Francisco, but there’s a lot to like about the chance of another close-fought battle going down. Each of the first two games were decided by a single-digit margin as were three of the four meetings in the 2022-23 regular season.

The Kings are one of six NBA teams to own a positive average scoring margin on the road (+2.0) and have lost by more than 10 points in just one of their last 12 away games. On the other side, the Warriors have only won by more than 10 points in only nine of their last 26 home games.

WARRIORS vs. KINGS GAME 2 BEST BET: Win Margin — Golden State Warriors 1-10 (+175)

Larry Rupp