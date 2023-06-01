About Boardroom

Fashion June 1, 2023
Vinciane Ngomsi
Vinciane Ngomsi

Enter To Win A Jacket Designed For Kevin Durant By Warren Lotas

 Kevin Durant is opening up his closet for the fans! This one-of-one Warren Lotas “Slim Reaper” jacket was designed personally for KD, and now is your chance to own it! Sign up for our newsletters to enter for a chance to win below.
*Terms & conditions apply.
**If you already receive Boardroom’s newsletters, you still need to submit your email address to be entered into the contest. Your subscription status will not be affected.”

Boardroom and underground streetwear designer Warren Lotas have teamed up on a new collection. Inspired by the duality of Kevin Durant‘s life, the capsule is a crossover between the worlds of sports, fashion, and entrepreneurship.

This unique collaboration began when Warren Lotas created a one-of-a-kind jacket for KD earlier this year. Taking the concept of his ‘Slim Reaper’ nickname, the piece depicts the Phoenix Suns star in skeleton form, dressed in a suit. Hovering over him is the Grim Reaper, holding a scythe with ‘Vini Vidi Vici’ written across. Completing the design is ‘The Slim Reaper’ inscribed above the graphics, and across the bottom, Boardroom is written in the same font and powder blue hue. The exact design also appears on a t-shirt and pullover.

A favorite creator among the athlete community, Lotas started his namesake brand when he was a college freshman. Oftentimes referred to as Bill By Warren Lotas, the brand name is a tribute to Lotas’s late Uncle Bill, who died of ALS. Since its 2014 conception, Warren Lotas has attracted throngs of fans due to its surprise drop culture. In short, once an item is sold out, it’s highly unlikely there will be restocks. Though somewhat rooted in secrecy, Lotas boasts previous partnerships with the NFL, The American Red Cross, hot sauce manufacturer TRUFF, and more. On the music front, Lotas even collaborated with The Weeknd on an exclusive merch line.

In a rare move, KD is also opening up his closet for the fans. While the one-of-one Warren Lotas “Slim Reaper” jacket was designed personally for KD, you have a chance to own it.

Shop the pieces now at warrenlotas.com.

fashionKevin DurantWarren Lotas
Vinciane Ngomsi is a Staff Writer at Boardroom. She began her career in sports journalism with bylines at SB Nation, USA Today, and most recently Yahoo. She received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Truman State University, and when she's not watching old clips of Serena Williams' best matches, she is likely perfecting her signature chocolate chip cookie recipe or preparing a traditional Cameroonian meal.