Waiver Wire Week 8: Top Fantasy Football Pickups to Target

Keep an eye on Ravens RB Gus Edwards this week on the fantasy waiver wire. (Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Check out the top players you to follow on the fantasy football waiver wire entering Week 8, including a couple of Christian McCaffrey replacements in Carolina.

The grind never stops in season-long fantasy football.

Here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads this week. (We’ll stick to players rostered on no more than 60% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper fantasy leagues).

Let’s talk waiver wire Week 8.

QB Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 8

Daniel Jones, Giants

Roster Percentage: 40%

This feels point-chasey with Daniel Jones coming off a big game, but he’s a top streaming option this week for a clash with the Seattle Seahawks.

Jones went off against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, notching 28.78 fantasy points and ranking as the QB2 for the week (not counting the Monday game). He ran for 107 yards, and his running ability is a big part of his appeal. He’s run for at least 21 yards in all but one game, raising his floor and ceiling.

Seattle’s D has given up the 11th-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, so the matchup is a solid one.

I will say this, though — if Jameis Winston starts for the New Orleans Saints in a home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Winston would be my preferred streamer, but the Saints might keep rolling with Andy Dalton and/or might not give us any clarity on their quarterback plans until late in the week.

Others to Consider: Jameis Winston (20%; vs. Raiders), Marcus Mariota (29%; vs. Panthers), Davis Mills (7%; vs. Titans)

Week 8 RB Waiver Wire Pickups

Gus Edwards, Ravens

Roster Percentage: 43%

Remember when Kenyan Drake was a hot waiver add seven days ago? Good times.

Gus Edwards made his return from injury in Week 7 and immediately handled a big role. He proceeded to both the game and lead the backfield in snaps, touches, and yards. Edwards totaled 16 carries for 66 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

While Edwards is absolutely a priority pickup this week as he accounted for 50% of the Baltimore Ravens‘ running back carries, we shouldn’t get too crazy with the FAB. Edwards (23 snaps, per PFF), Justice Hill (20), and Drake (17) all got plenty of playing time. This was a true three-headed backfield, and none of them caught a pass. Oh, and JK Dobbins will be back eventually. Fun.

If this was a lesser offense, we’d probably stay away from this mess, but given how explosive Baltimore can be on offense, Edwards needs to be added.

Chuba Hubbard & D’Onta Foreman, Panthers

Roster Percentage: 36% and 49%

Both of Christian McCaffrey’s replacements flashed in the Panthers’ first game sans CMC.

The overall numbers are a little skewed because Chuba Hubbard exited with an injury in the fourth, but he reportedly could have returned if needed — like, if they were in a competitive game versus a good team instead of trouncing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For the first three quarters (before he left injured), Hubbard was the clear lead back, playing 22 snaps to D’Onta Foreman‘s 14 and handling most of the third-down work. Hubbard’s exit led to Forman finishing with 15 carries for 118 yards, compared to 9 attempts and 63 yards for Hubbard.

Despite the Week 7 result, Carolina figures to see a lot of negative game scripts the rest of the way, and it seems like that better fits Hubbard’s role. With that said, Foreman’s good showing on Sunday could earn him more playing time. Both should be scooped up off waivers.

D’Onta Foreman gained 118 yards on just 15 carries for the Panthers in Week 7 against the Bucs. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Rachaad White, Buccaneers

Roster Percentage: 29%

Leonard Fournette’s role has been great, so Rachaad White is mostly a handcuff. But, with how much the Bucs are struggling, it’s not totally out of the realm of possibility that they try to get White more involved in some way as they search for answers on offense.

White played 29 snaps in Week 4 while Fournette was in on 40 plays. White amassed 6 carries and 1 reception for 32 total yards.

Fournette has struggled mightily behind a banged-up offensive line, averaging a meager 3.5 yards per carry. White might eat into Lenny’s workload as the year progresses, and White would be an immediate high-end RB2 — at worst — if Fournette missed any time down the road.

Kyren Williams, Rams

Roster Percentage: 30%

I mentioned Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams last week, and he’s still worth stashing. Williams, who is IR-eligible, should be close to a return from injury, and he might step into a solid role right away now that Cam Akers is no longer playing football for the Rams.

Williams was a three-down force for Notre Dame last season and offers good upside with the Rams desperately needing playmakers. Obviously, it’s not a given he overtakes Darrell Henderson and/or Malcolm Brown in short order, but at the same time, Henderson and Brown aren’t huge hurdles to clear.

Eligible to be placed in an IR slot, Williams is worth an add, and with the Rams on bye in Week 7, you can pick him up right now (before waivers run).

Others to Consider: Michael Carter (66%), Isiah Pacheco (51%), Latavius Murray (40%), Tyler Allgeier (40%), Damien Williams (3%)

WR Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 8

Parris Campbell, Colts

Roster Percentage: 5%

We’re going into Week 8 of the 2022 season, and I’m writing up Parris Campbell as a waiver add. I did not see this coming.

Campell was legitimately good this last week, hauling in 11 of 12 targets for 70 yards and a tuddie. He was solid in Week 6, too, finishing with 11 targets, 7 catches, 57 yards and a score. Ideally, Campbell would see a few more downfield looks, but 23 targets over a two-game span is no joke — even if the targets are coming from Matt Ryan.

And Campbell is playing gobs of snaps, too. He was in on all but one of the Indianapolis Colts‘ offensive plays in Week 7, and he’s played at least 77% of the snaps in six of seven games.

There’s not much of a ceiling with Campbell, but he’s proving to be an adequate bye-week fill-in and a serviceable bench piece.

Wan’Dale Robinson, Giants

Roster Percentage: 29%

Wan’Dale Robinson was a chic pickup last week, and he’s still out there on the wire in a lot of leagues.

After having his snaps capped in Week 6, Robinson’s snap count jumped in Week 7 as he played on 53 of the New York Giants‘ 76 plays. He’s quickly established himself as the number-one slot receiver for Big Blue. He finished with 8 targets, 6 catches and 50 yards in his second full game.

With the Giants hurting for playmakers at receiver, Robinson figures to see a steady diet of targets each time out.

Zay Jones, Jaguars

Roster Percentage: 18%

Zay Jones has been targeted at least eight times in four of his six games this year. There’s no reason for him to be available in more than 80% of leagues.

Jones played all but one offensive snap for the Jags in Week 7. He logged a 98% snap rate the week prior, and outside of an injury, his playing time should be pretty locked in for the rest of the campaign.

In Week 7, Jones turned 10 targets into 4 catches for 54 yards. He’s kind of the opposite of Robinson and Campbell as a downfield threat who sees a lot of volatile — but juicy — looks.

Others to Consider: Alec Pierce (56%), Nico Collins (20%), Treylon Burks (18%), Jarvis Landry (17%), Van Jefferson (7%), Marquise Goodwin (1%)

Week 8 TE Waiver Wire Pickups

Irv Smith Jr., Vikings

Roster Percentage: 41%

Irv Smith Jr. has a delightful matchup against the Arizona Cardinals next week in a game that projects to be one of the best fantasy environments of Week 8 (48.5-point total and 3.5-point spread).

Arizona has stunk against tight ends this season. They came into Week 7 permitting the second-most fantasy points per game (13.2) to the position, and then they gave up two touchdowns to Juwan Johnson. Smith is a top-notch streamer this coming week.

Others to Consider: Dawson Knox (59%), Evan Engram (41%), Mike Gesicki (41%), Greg Dulcich (11%)

Waiver Wire Defenses: Week 8

Indianapolis D/ST

Roster Percentage: 34%

In Week 8, the Colts host the Washington Commanders, putting the Indianapolis D/ST in a money spot.

This was supposed to be the Carson Wentz revenge game, but instead, Indy will face Taylor Heinicke, a quarterback who kind of plays like Wentz, mixing in impressive throws with wreckless scrambles and passes straight to defenders. Heinicke got the win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 and made some really nice plays, but he also threw a pick, could’ve easily had a few more interceptions and took three sacks.

The Colts’ D/ST will rank one of the top defensive options for Week 8.

Others to Consider: Atlanta D/ST (2%; vs. Panthers), Minnesota D/ST (16%; vs. Cardinals), Jacksonville D/ST (27%; vs. Broncos)

— Austan Kas

