Waiver Wire Week 11: Top Fantasy Football Pickups to Target

The 2022 fantasy football season is rolling into its final stretch. Fantasy managers are through Week 10 and can begin paying close attention to projected playoff pictures and standings.

Heading into Week 11, those managers competing for a championship must have their sights set on the waiver wire and finding some overlooked talents that could make the ultimate difference.

If you need help sorting through the events of the weekend, The Duel has you covered. Here are the top waiver wire pickups heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.

Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups

NOTE: Only players rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo! fantasy football leagues are eligible for this list.

1. Kadarius Toney, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (51% rostered)

The list kicks off with a slight exception to our 50% rule, but his Week 10 performance was too good to not be mentioned. In just his second outing with the Kansas City Chiefs, Kadarius Toney finally looked like the player the Giants valued with a first-round draft pick. Toney caught 4-of-5 targets for 57 yards and 1 TD, adding another 33 rushing yards on a pair of attempts. That was good enough for a WR13 performance in PPR leagues. Toney may not be an automatic starter quite yet, but he’s building chemistry with the best quarterback in football, and the ceiling is sky-high.

2. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens (49% Rostered)

The Ravens backfield has been tough to navigate because of a slew of injuries. But, Gus Edwards will return to full strength in Week 10, according to coach John Harbaugh. Edwards returned from a lengthy absence in Week 7 and gave us the best picture of his fantasy value. Of course, he picked up a minor hamstring issue in Week 8 (one that caused him to miss Week 9), but he’s back at full strength once again. Edwards paced the backfield with 16 attempts and 66 yards in Week 7, finding the end zone twice. The TDs inflated his performance, but the offensive play calling clearly valued his efficiency as a runner.

3. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers (9% Rostered)

Christian Watson finally notched his breakout performance. The rookie led all Packers wideouts with 8 targets and hauled in half of them for 107 receiving yards and 3 TDs. Similarly to Edwards above, those TDs inflate his performance, but this is a sign of more good things to come. Aaron Rodgers is desperate for a stable target, especially with Romeo Doubs and Randall Cobb still nursing injuries.

4. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (45% Rostered)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be on a bye in Week 11, but that shouldn’t stop managers from looking at Rachaad White on the waiver wire. It turns out Leonard Fournette’s injury isn’t as severe as originally thought, but this pickup isn’t solely focused on health. Fournette told reporters Monday he’ll be ready in Week 12 despite departing from Sunday’s clash early with a hip issue. Regardless, White put the fantasy world on notice with his 22-rush, 105-yard performance. He’s been a more efficient runner than Fournette throughout the year and has continued to cut into the workload since Week 5 (averaging eight touches per week). Don’t be surprised if these splits are 50-50 or in White’s favor come Week 12.

5. Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns (37% Rostered)

Fantasy managers are still two weeks away from Deshaun Watson’s official return in Week 13, but it’s best to add him to the roster sooner than later. Watson returned to the Browns‘ practice field on Monday and considering he’s already rostered in 37% of leagues, that number will continue to grow. Cleveland already indicated Watson is the starting QB in Week 13. He’s a lock for top-12 fantasy performances week-in and week-out, operating as QB5 or better in each of his last three full seasons.

