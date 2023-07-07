This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

With the featherweight crown up for grabs in Vegas, get set for UFC 290 with a big Rodriguez vs. Volkanovski prediction, plus the latest odds and insights from our friends at FanDuel.

The capstone of International Fight Week 2023 offers one of two outcomes: a passing of the torch in the UFC’s 145-pound men’s division or a reminder that one of MMA’s top pound-for-pound talents is as skilled and dangerous as he’s ever been.

Ahead of Saturday night’s bang-bang title unification at T-Mobile Arena, lock in for UFC 290 with our big Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

Yair Rodriguez vs. Alexander Volkanovski Fight Info, Date & Time

UFC 290 Main Event Featherweight Championship

Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski (25-2, 12 KOs)

vs.

Yair “El Pantera” Rodriguez (15-3, 6 KOs)

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Fight Time: This will be conclude the main card, which begins at 10 p.m. ET.

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

US TV coverage: ESPN+, ESPN+ PPV

Rodriguez vs. Volkanovski Odds & Prop Bets

All UFC 290 odds, lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline:

Alexander Volkanovski : (-400)

: (-400) Yair Rodriguez: (+285)

Method of Victory:

Volkanovski by KO/TKO : (+260)

: (+260) Volkanovski by Points : (+105)

: (+105) Volkanovski by Submission : (+1400)

: (+1400) Rodriguez by KO/TKO : (+550)

: (+550) Rodriguez by Points : (+1000)

: (+1000) Rodriguez by Submission: (+1000)

UFC 290 Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez Prediction

This is unfamiliar territory for Alexander Volkanovski. The 34-year-old is coming off the first UFC loss of his career as he couldn’t quite overpower Islam Makhachev in a higher weight class. He did do his best to push the champion to the brink, though, so don’t expect his mentality to change at all on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez has done all he can to silence those who thought he was just a flash in the pan when he first came to the UFC. The 30-year-old earned his spot in this fight by taking down interim champ Josh Emmett via submission back in February. He checks in with a 5-inch height advantage, too.

That edge is what Rodriguez will have to lean on as his steady kicks could do some damage to Volk’s body. That’s not enough to warrant fading a UFC legend, though. Volkanovksi has a crazy motor and is as technically gifted as anyone in the sport. He will find a weakness and exploit it.

UFC 290 PREDICTION: Alexander Volkanovski to win

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez Best Bet

Rodriguez knows that he has no chance of winning this fight via points, as Volkanovski has mastered the art of making his jabs count and tallying noteworthy takedowns. Rodriguez will be doing whatever he can to earn a KO as a result. This best bet cashes if he can somehow come through in an upset, but it also cashes if the Aussie can take advantage of that aggressiveness with a KO of his own.

UFC 290 BEST BET: Fight to End in a KO/TKO (+140)

— Larry Rupp