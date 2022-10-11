About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
NIL & Student Athletes October 11, 2022
Michelai Graham
Michelai Graham

Hail to the VICTORS NFT

Graduate Ann Arbor and MORE are partnering to create VICTORS NFT (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

The University of Michigan football team is off to the start that Wolverine fans have come to expect. They’re 6-0, ranked in the top-five AP Poll, and are Big Ten favorites.

To help U-M football players ride the NIL wave during this time of gridiron greatness, Graduate Ann Arbor and MORE Management have partnered to create a Michigan athletics-inspired NFT art gallery called VICTORS NFT.

The one-of-a-kind space unveiled on Tuesday is in the lobby of Graduate Ann Arbor — a boutique hotel across the street from U-M’s campus. The first exhibit will feature current and former Wolverine athletes, including Tom Brady, Cade McNamara, Mazi Smith, and Zak Zinter.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

“From classic Michigan images to a blue chip NFT collab, this installation is a first in crypto and athlete marketing,” MORE president Peter Klamka said in a statement.

Graduate Ann Arbor and MORE launched the gallery to offer a new avenue for fans to support the university’s athletes. The participating college athletes are able to generate a profit from sales. Gallery viewers may also spot Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, which can also be seen on purchasable apparel from the gallery’s online marketplace called Bored on Campus. NFT sales will be run on the Bored on Campus marketplace.

Screenshot of some of Bored on Campus’ offerings.

“We expect to incorporate student art for exposure and potential monetization in the next few months,” Klamka said. “For student-athletes, it is a platform to market various digital goods in real life that would otherwise not be available to them. For all other students, it is a cool spot to check out interesting Web3 projects that are local and personal.”

Artists in MORE’s network created the artwork for the gallery. Perhaps the highlight: an NFT featuring Brady’s personal resume that he created when he was contemplating his NFL future.

On3 reported that fans could soon see this gallery concept expanded to more college campuses.

Read More:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.