Hail to the VICTORS NFT

Graduate Ann Arbor and MORE are partnering to create VICTORS NFT (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Graduate Ann Arbor and MORE launched NFT gallery, VICTORS NFT, to offer a new avenue for fans to support University of Michigan athletes through NFTs and apparel.

The University of Michigan football team is off to the start that Wolverine fans have come to expect. They’re 6-0, ranked in the top-five AP Poll, and are Big Ten favorites.

To help U-M football players ride the NIL wave during this time of gridiron greatness, Graduate Ann Arbor and MORE Management have partnered to create a Michigan athletics-inspired NFT art gallery called VICTORS NFT.

The one-of-a-kind space unveiled on Tuesday is in the lobby of Graduate Ann Arbor — a boutique hotel across the street from U-M’s campus. The first exhibit will feature current and former Wolverine athletes, including Tom Brady, Cade McNamara, Mazi Smith, and Zak Zinter.

“From classic Michigan images to a blue chip NFT collab, this installation is a first in crypto and athlete marketing,” MORE president Peter Klamka said in a statement.

Graduate Ann Arbor and MORE launched the gallery to offer a new avenue for fans to support the university’s athletes. The participating college athletes are able to generate a profit from sales. Gallery viewers may also spot Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, which can also be seen on purchasable apparel from the gallery’s online marketplace called Bored on Campus. NFT sales will be run on the Bored on Campus marketplace.

Screenshot of some of Bored on Campus’ offerings.

“We expect to incorporate student art for exposure and potential monetization in the next few months,” Klamka said. “For student-athletes, it is a platform to market various digital goods in real life that would otherwise not be available to them. For all other students, it is a cool spot to check out interesting Web3 projects that are local and personal.”

Artists in MORE’s network created the artwork for the gallery. Perhaps the highlight: an NFT featuring Brady’s personal resume that he created when he was contemplating his NFL future.

On3 reported that fans could soon see this gallery concept expanded to more college campuses.

