Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz Odds & Prop Bets

The Ukrainian boxer returns to the ring after nearly a year away, while Ortiz looks to test himself against boxing’s elite. Boardroom explores the latest odds heading into the bout.
It’s been over 10 months since Vasiliy Lomachenko has fought, and he’ll look to remind everyone why he was once considered the best pound-for-pound fighter in boxing.
The Ukrainian boxer is set to square off against Jamaine Ortiz on Saturday at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’ll be Lomachenko’s first fight since defeating Richard Commey at the same venue in December 2021 and it’s two years removed from him losing his lightweight title belts to Teofimo Lopez.
Since besting Commey via unanimous decision, it’s been a whirlwind of a year for Lomachenko. He was set to take on George Kambosos Jr. after the Australian had successfully taken the titles away from Lopez in 2021. However, due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Loma opted to axe those plans in an effort to aid his native land.
In his place, Devin Haney stepped in to fight Kambosos twice, both taking and defending the undisputed lightweight crown. Should Lomachenko win on Saturday, it’s thought that he’ll eye Haney next in an effort to regain his titles.
Ortiz, meanwhile, will be fighting for the third time in 2022, with his previous two bouts being his most impressive — a unanimous decision victory over former champion Jamel Herring and a win against Nahir Albright in the same fashion. Outside of that, however, Ortiz’s resume doesn’t even come close to Lomachenko’s.
Will Lomachenko shake off the rust to set himself up for a title match in 2023? Or will Ortiz shake things up in what is an exciting lightweight division? Boardroom takes a look at the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to get a better picture.
Visiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz Odds to Win
Moneyline (2-way)
Lomachenko: -3000
Ortiz: +1380
Moneyline (3-way)
Lomachenko: -2200
Ortiz: +1400
Draw: +2000
Lomachenko vs. Ortiz Prop Bets
Method of victory
Lomachenko by:
KO/TKO: -135
Points/decision: +125
Ortiz by:
KO/TKO: +2300
Points/decision: +2600
Over/under total rounds
OVER 10.5: -118
UNDER 10.5: -108
Will the fight go the distance?
YES: +118
NO: -150
Round betting
Lomachenko to win in…
Round 1-2: +2800
Round 3-4: +1400
Round 5-6: +750
Round 7-8: +600
Round 9-10: +600
Round 11-12: +650
Ortiz to win in…
Round 1-2: +6000
Round 3-4: +6000
Round 5-6: +6000
Round 7-8: +6000
Round 9-10: +6000
Round 11-12: +6000
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz streams live on Oct. 29, 2022 on ESPN+. Ring walks are expected to take place at approximately 10 p.m. ET.
