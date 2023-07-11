This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Get ready for Wednesday’s CONCACAF clash with a big Panama vs. USA prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

The semifinals of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup feature a massive matchup between the United States and Panama on Wednesday, July 12 in San Diego, California.

The USMNT advanced to the semifinals after defeating Canada 3-2 on penalty kicks Sunday night in Cincinnati. Meanwhile, Ismael Diaz’s hat trick in the span of nine minutes played the leading role in Panama’s 4-0 blowout win over guest nation Qatar.

So, which team will earn a spot in the Gold Cup final? Get set for the match with our big USA vs. Panama prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

USMNT vs. Panama Match Info: Gold Cup 2023

CONCACAF Gold Cup Semifinal

United States vs. Panama

Date: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, California

US TV coverage: FS1

USMNT vs. Panama Odds & Spread

All CONCACAF Gold Cup betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: USA: (-200) | PAN: (+500) | Draw (+280)

USA: (-200) | PAN: (+500) | Draw (+280) Spread: USA: -1 (+165) | PAN: +1 (+135)

USA: -1 (+165) | PAN: +1 (+135) Total: 2.5 – Over: (-108) | Under: (-132)

2.5 – Over: (-108) | Under: (-132) Team to Score the First Goal: USA: (-230) | PAN: (+230) I NO GOALS: (+900)

The Americans enter this contest as the favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This 7:30 p.m. ET clash also features an over/under of 2.5 goals with the Under being favored at -132 odds.

USA vs. Canada Prediction & Pick

Both countries have done well at avoiding losses recently. The USMNT has gone 10 straight matches without a loss, racking up seven victories over that span. On the other hand, Panama has three losses with a tie in its last four outings.

Having said that, recent history tends to favor one side over the other as far as this all-time rivalry is concerned. The United States men have emerged as the victor in four of their past five meetings with Panama, outscoring the latter 15-4 on aggregate over that span — that includes a 5-1 victory for the squad the last time they faced Panama in March 2022.

Considering that the Americans have advanced to three straight Gold Cup finals while Panama hasn’t reached the final stage since 2013, it’s easy to like the favorite continuing to dominate this rivalry.

GOLD CUP FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: USMNT 3, Panama1

The moment the @USMNT sealed the victory 🇺🇸🤩 pic.twitter.com/wCUeCkbNyQ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 10, 2023

Panama vs. USA Best Bet

I like the idea of the USMNT covering the spread as the best bet in this matchup. First of all, the team has outscored Panama by an average of 2.2 goals in their previous five clashes, winning three times by a multi-goal margin during that span. Secondly, the American offense has played well overall lately, averaging 3.3 goals in its last six contests.

As much as Panama tries, it won’t be able to keep this match close. Back USA to cover as the clear-cut favorite.

GOLD CUP SEMIFINAL BEST BET: USMNT -1 (+165)

— Devon Platana

2023 Gold Cup Betting Trends