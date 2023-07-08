This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Lock in for Sunday’s CONCACAF showdown with a big USA vs. Canada prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup continues on Sunday with an exciting quarterfinals showdown between the United States and Canada at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

The group stage of the Gold Cup is now complete, meaning the win-or-go-home knockout stage is ready to begin. The USMNT finished atop Group A with a 2-1-0 (W-D-L) record, while their rivals to the north finished second in Group D with a 1-2-0 (W-D-L) record.

So, which team will earn a spot in the semifinals? Get set for the match with a big Canada vs. USA prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

USMNT vs. Canada Match Info: Gold Cup 2023

CONCACAF Gold Cup Quarterfinal

United States vs. Canada

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

US TV coverage: FS1, TUDN, Univision

Canada vs. USA Odds & Spread

All CONCACAF Gold Cup betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: USA: (-135) | CAN: (+320) | Draw (+250)

USA: (-135) | CAN: (+320) | Draw (+250) Spread: USA: -1 (+240) | CAN: +1 (-110)

USA: -1 (+240) | CAN: +1 (-110) Total: 2.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-126)

2.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-126) Team to Score the First Goal: USA: (-170) | CAN: (+160) I NO GOALS: (+950)

The United States enters this contest as the favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This 7:30 p.m. ET clash also features an over/under of 2.5 goals, with the under slightly favored at -126 odds.

Gold Cup Quarterfinal Betting Trends

The USMNT is 4-1-0 (W-D-L) in its last five matches.

Canada is 2-2-1 (W-D-L) in its last five matches.

The Americans has won the CONCACAF Gold Cup seven times, most recently in 2021.

Canada has won the CONCACAF Gold Cup once before in 2000.

USA defeated Canada 2-0 in the most recent matchup on June 18, 2023.

USA vs. Canada Prediction & Pick

A rematch of last month’s CONCACAF Nations League final is set to take place during the quarterfinals as the USMNT and Canada battle. The United States got the better of their opponent on June 18, winning by a score of 2-0. Manager Gregg Berhalter’s team is now 3-1-1 (W-D-L) in its last five matches against Canada.

There’s a lot to like about the trend of United States victories continuing on Sunday considering the country scored 13 goals during the group stage — including back-to-back hat tricks from FC Dallas striker Jesús Ferreira — and conceded only one. On the other side, Canada scored six goals and conceded four in an average effort. Momentum is clearly on the side of the Americans.

I’ll back the United States to get the job done here.

GOLD CUP FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: USMNT 2, Canada 0

USMNT vs. Canada Best Bet

Backing the Under is an enticing option as fewer than 2.5 goals have been scored in each of the last four matchups between the United States and Canada. However, USA’s offensive attack has found its groove, which makes siding with the Americans on the moneyline the best way to go. Canada played down to its competition in the group stage and that will not help it rise to a higher level on Sunday.

GOLD CUP QUARTERFINAL BEST BET: USA moneyline (-135)

— Larry Rupp