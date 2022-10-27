Under Armour Unveils Innovative SlipSpeed Sneaker

The brand’s latest shoe was inspired by high school athletes, but the sneaker’s unique features could appease a separate community as well.

There are hundreds of sneakers on the market that perform various functions, but Under Amour claims to have manufactured “the best trainer that’s ever existed.”

On Wednesday, the sportswear brand unveiled the UA SlipSpeed, a performance shoe that boasts a collapsible heel design. An innovation two years in the making, Under Armour’s research and development team revealed high school students were the motivation behind the sneaker’s construction.

The company noticed such athletes were pushing in the heels of their shoes and unlacing them after a training session. Recognizing there was a gap in adaptable footwear, the Baltimore-based company opted to create a trainer that holds up during a workout but also converts to a lifestyle product to wear outside the studio.

“When we took a look at the market and spoke with athletes, what we continued to hear was the need for versatility — there was a clear demand for an innovative and versatile solution in the performance footwear category,” Marcus Cheatham, Under Armour’s Director of Product, Special Teams, said. “What we have created with UA SlipSpeed is a trainer that not only adjusts to fit your specific footwear needs any time of the day, but also still packs in some of our biggest performance innovations like UA Flow and UA Iso-Chill for optimum training.”

Additional features include UA Flow which promises unmatched comfort and traction, a 12-point lockdown system for a unique fit, and cool-to-the-touch Iso-Chill technology with padding from the heel to toe. After hours of wear, naturally, shoes accumulate that recognizable must. Under Armour conducted some additional testing to ensure the SlipSpeed could hold its own while in the wash. So, a laundry bag is included with every pair.

(Courtesy of Under Armour)

Appealing to the next generation of athletes was a no-brainer, but it sounds like UA also developed something for those who struggle with putting on their shoes. The SlipSpeed’s ingenious, crushable silhouette eliminates the chore of forcing feet into sneakers and with the absence of laces, allows for easy alterations for a personalized fit.

The Under Armour SlipSpeed retails for $150 and is available in unisex sizing on Oct. 31. Expect a global launch complete with more colorways in Spring 2023.

