UFC Signals New Crypto and Web3 Moves

A new trademark filing suggests that the world’s biggest MMA promotion is increasingly committed to building out its presence regarding the metaverse, cryptocurrency, and NFTs.

Fresh off a bang-bang UFC 275 that saw Jiří Procházka become the new light heavyweight champion and former strawweight belt-holder Joanna Jędrzejczyk announce her retirement after a remarkable career, the Ultimate Fighting Championship remains on a path to deepening its commitment to crypto technology and Web3.

As noted by attorney Josh Gerben of Gerben Intellectual Property, Zuffa, LLC — the entity that manages the UFC under the Endeavor corporate umbrella — submitted a filing to the US Patent and Trademark Office on June 8 that suggests intentions to expand the MMA promotion’s presence in the metaverse with new or enhanced services related to crypto commerce and social networking.

Description:

The mark consists of standard characters, without claim to any particular font style, size, or color.

What it’s for:

Software as a service (SAAS) featuring software which allows members to receive, access, spend, trade and manage cryptocurrency , digital currency, digital tokens, non-fungible tokens, digital collectibles and digital assets

, digital currency, digital tokens, non-fungible tokens, digital collectibles and digital assets Providing a website featuring technology which allows members to receive, spend, trade and manage cryptocurrency , digital currency, digital tokens and digital assets

, digital currency, digital tokens and digital assets Computer services, namely, creating an on-line community for members to participate in discussions, form virtual communities, and engage in social networking featuring user-generated content, cryptocurrency, digital currency, digital tokens, non-fungible tokens, digital collectibles, digital assets, sports and entertainment

While it’s too early to know for certain just how these intentions will materialize, it’s very much in keeping with the UFC’s broader trajectory related to the world of blockchain technology and Web3, from its wide-ranging fight kit sponsorship with Crypto.com, its more recent pact with blockchain logistics company VeChain, and the steady expansion of the UFC Strike NFT community in partnership with Dapper Labs.