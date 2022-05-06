Boardroom’s UFC 274 Betting Quick-start Guide

Get set for Oliveira vs. Gaethje, Namajunas vs. Esparza 2, and more with the latest UFC betting odds and analysis from Boardroom and FanDuel Sportsbook.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Charles Oliveira missed weight for the fight, which means he vacates the belt and is unable to win it Saturday night. If Justin Gaethje wins, he becomes UFC lightweight champion.

UFC 274 is a fight fan’s dream, serving up a multitude of juicy storylines heading into Saturday night’s card — and the potential for even more after the Arizona showcase is complete. The organization is serving up a feast of prolific UFC returns, historic rematches, and a lightweight tilt between two of the most explosive competitors in the promotion, now-former champ Charles Oliveira and wily challenger Justin Gaethje.

You might say the biggest headlines ought to surround Michael Chandler and the return of Tony Ferguson. Stakes are especially high in this matchup in that the loser is probably out of the UFC lightweight title picture for good. However, there’s a strong argument in favor of strawweight champ Rose Namajunas getting a chance to avenge a loss over Carla Esparza being the central plot of the night.

A champion’s chance at redemption, a loser leaves contention match, and a lightweight showdown for the ages represents the upper half of the main event. But before the night begins, let’s take a look at the UFC 274 betting odds via our partners at FanDuel Sportsbook.

UFC 274 at a Glance

The Big Storyline: “Thug” Rose Namajunas walks into UFC 274 as the organization’s strawweight champion. But before her reign, she took a loss to Carla Esparza in 2014 for the inaugural UFC strawweight championship. Not only will Rose have a chance to avenge her loss, but she’ll also be able to add another title defense to her tally.

Where: UFC 274 takes place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, the home of the NBA’s Suns. This marks the first time the UFC will put on a show in the arena that sits 17,071 people.

When: Saturday, May 7, 2022. Early prelims begin at 5:30 pm ET, while the undercard starts at 8 p.m and the main card begins at 10 p.m.

How to Watch: The early preliminary bouts will air on UFC Fight Pass. The traditional undercard is set to air on ESPN and ESPN+, with the main card airing exclusively on ESPN+ PPV.

UFC 274 Card & FanDuel Betting Odds Guide

So, you know how to read lines you have a sense of the different kinds of bets to place in MMA. Time to add some context for Saturday’s card to help you fine-tune your approach to making your eventual picks.

UFC 274 Main Card Odds

Odds can change on the fly and are updated at time of writing. You can always visit FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest numbers.

Lightweight: Charles Oliveira (-172) vs. Justin Gaethje (+140)

Strawweight: Rose Namajunas (c) (-220) vs. Carla Esparza (+176)

Lightweight: Michael Chandler (-385) vs. Tony Ferguson (+290)

Light heavyweight: Maurício Rua (+205) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (-260)

Lightweight: Donald Cerrone (-178) vs. Joe Lauzon (+144)

Main Card Betting Analysis

During their first encounter, Esparza (-130) was the slight betting favorite over Namajunas (-110.)

(-130) was the over (-110.) Michael Chandler is currently on a two-fight losing streak in the UFC. He’s been the underdog in all of his UFC bouts until now.

is currently on a two-fight losing streak in the UFC. He’s been the until now. Ovince St. Preux is moving back down to light heavyweight after a tough stint at heavyweight. This fight hands him his third-biggest odds advantage to date as a betting favorite.

UFC 274 Prelim Card Odds

Welterweight: André Fialho (-400) vs. Cameron VanCamp (+300)

Welterweight: Randy Brown (+104) vs. Khaos Williams (-128)

Featherweight: Macy Chiasson (+198) vs. Norma Dumont (-250)

Flyweight: Brandon Royval (-265) vs. Matt Schnell (+210)

Prelim Betting Analysis

The fight is moving toward becoming the fourth time the unpredictable Randy Brown has opened as a betting favorite and closed as an underdog .

the unpredictable Randy Brown has . Chiasson has opened as a massive favorite in both of her UFC losses; her most enormous opening odds have been her most definitive losses .

opening odds . Cameron VanCamp is a hot prospect making his UFC debut. He opens as an underdog for his first fight in a promotion big enough to list odds.

UFC 274 Early Prelim Card Odds

Heavyweight: Blagoy Ivanov (-160) vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima (+130)

Welterweight: Francisco Trinaldo (-114) vs. Danny Roberts (-106)

Flyweight: Tracy Cortez (-154) vs. Melissa Gatto (+126)

Flyweight: Kleydson Rodrigues (-360) vs. CJ Vergara (+290)

Strawweight: Ariane Carnelossi (+146) vs. Lupita Godinez (-174)

Bantamweight: Journey Newson (+128) vs. Fernie Garcia (-152)

Early Prelim Betting Analysis

Journey Newson has never been a betting favorite in the UFC and has 0 UFC victories out of 3 contests.

in the UFC and has 0 UFC victories out of 3 contests. Tracey Cortez has won each fight in which she’s been a betting favorite. All of those wins were by unanimous decision.

in which she’s been a betting favorite. All of those wins were by unanimous decision. “Loopy” Godinez is a fan favorite with a .500 UFC record despite being the betting favorite in them all.

Boardroom UFC 274 Betting Disclaimer

Boardroom does not predict the outcomes of fights for readers, so the information in this column shall not be considered betting advice. We provide tools a bettor can choose to consult to better understand the types of available bets, odds, and relevant facts before making wagers based on their judgment. All bettors assume their own risk.

The current odds listed within this article are subject to change over time. Odds reflected in this piece may not be the final odds before fight night and can be verified by visiting FanDuel Sportsbook.

Historic fight odds data comes via Best Fight Odds.