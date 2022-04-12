With an assist from Uber Eats and Popeyes, the high-flying phenoms team up for a special five-piece “Most Dunkable Meal” co-starring a very special starting five.

With the NBA Playoffs tipping off this weekend, Uber Eats and Popeyes have teamed up with Memphis Grizzlies superstar guard Ja Morant and Minnesota Timberwolves sensation Anthony Edwards on a meal deal worth dunking about.

The Most Dunkable Meal — a Popeyes five-piece tender combo, side, biscuit, drink, and five sauces of your choice for extra dunking — will be available only on the Uber Eats app for a limited time and will be 50% off from April 12-17.

“It’s no secret that one of my favorite parts of the game is the dunk,” Morant said, “so I’m pumped to team up with Uber Eats and Popeyes on the Most Dunkable Meal to put the dunking power in our fans’ hands.”

The 22-year-old Morant, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft, will appear on plenty of MVP ballots this season after averaging 27.4 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game for Memphis, leading the Grizzlies to their best regular season in franchise history. Edwards was no slouch himself, with the 20-year-old top pick in the 2020 draft posting per-game averages of 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.

Anthony Edwards Ja Morant

“Everybody knows I’m an in-game dunker, and every hooper loves that incredible feeling of throwing it down and putting your opponent on a poster,” Edwards said. “I’m excited to team up with Uber Eats and Popeyes to give our fans a taste of that same, delicious feeling with the Most Dunkable Meal. With a lineup of five sauces and 50% off, that sounds like a slam dunk and one to me!”

And as a bonus, a win for the Timberwolves over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday means that Edwards would face Morant in the first round of the playoffs.

That’s a series that would feature dunks galore — better make sure you’re properly filled up for it.