Harry Styles Collaborator Tyler Johnson Sells Portion of Music Catalog

Tyler Johnson, the award-winning songwriter best known for his longtime partnership with Harry Styles, has sold a portion of his catalog to Influence Media Partners. Johnson, this year’s Grammy Album of The Year winner, has either co-written or co-produced the vast majority of the former One Direction member’s solo work, from Styles’ 2017 solo debut project to last year’s Harry House.

“Influence Media is committed to partnering with the secret weapons behind some of music‘s modern classics, and Tyler Johnson is at the top of that list for his work with Harry Styles alone, along with fellow superstars like Sam Smith, Meghan Trainor and Miley Cyrus,” Influence Media Partner and Founding Advisor Rene McLean said in a statement. “We are so proud to represent Tyler’s works and look forward to introducing them to even wider audiences.”

Other songs that Johnson has co-penned include “Maybe You’re Right” by Cyrus, “Palace” by Smith, and OneRepublic’s 2013 single “Can’t Stop.” Johnson also earned a Grammy nomination for his work as an engineer on Taylor Swift’s 2012 album Red. On Jan. 19, 2018, Johnson dropped his debut single as a solo performer, “Give Up On Me.”

“It has been a pleasure working with the trusted team at Influence Media on my song catalog,” Johnson said. “These songs are very important to me and I feel our deal reflects the value of this catalog that I have built over the last 10 years.”

Johnson co-wrote and co-produced Styles’ first single off Harry’s House, “As It Was,” which spent 15 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and broke Spotify‘s record for most streams in a day for a song by a male artist. Johnson’s work on Harry’s House, however, is not included in this partnership with Influence Media Media Partners. The release also did not disclose the total value of the sale.