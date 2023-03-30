The iconic brand is doing it even bigger in 2023. Whether you’re an investor, a hobbyist, or just a fan, here’s what you need to know about the Topps MLB Debut Patch project.

For the 2023 Major League Baseball season, rookies making their first plate appearances in the Show will have the first-ever collectible Topps MLB Debut Patch on their jerseys. This includes players confirmed for Opening Day rosters like 20-year-old St. Louis Cardinals phenom Jordan Walker.

The Topps MLB Debut Patch adds additional depth to collecting in the baseball card hobby — let’s take a closer look at what fans and collectors ought to look out for.

Introducing the Topps MLB Debut Patch

Whenever a rookie makes his debut, whether on Opening Day or later in the 2023 season, his jersey will wear a Topps Debut Patch on the sleeve opposite his team’s official sponsorship patch. Following the game in question, the patch will be removed, secured, and authenticated for inclusion in a yet-to-be announced Topps product.

If a player ends up wearing multiple jerseys during his MLB debut, an authenticator will collect all patches worn, then affix a hologram to the back of the patch. This hologram will contain a serial number that permits fans to confirm key facts and figures about the player’s debut. Only the patch(es) worn by the player in the game will be authenticated as game-used.

Photo courtesy of Topps

How do these Topps Debut Patches elevate the hobby?

These new patches represent one of the notable steps that Topps operator Fanatics Collectibles is currently taking to bring Major League Baseball and its stars closer to fans. As a trusted partner of the MLB, Topps partnered closely with the MLB and MLBPA to create this innovative, first-of-its-kind program that adds an additional layer to the always-exciting, year-round MLB rookie card chase.

When it comes to patch cards, collectors naturally prefer to own game-used material above all other alternatives, but when it comes to collecting rookie patch or memorabilia cards, it’s typically uncommon to see actual game-used material. More often, cards will include qualifying language like “player-worn” or “not from a specific game or event.” This can occasionally upset collectors, especially those that are new to collecting, as it relates to the true authenticity of a given product.

Photos courtesy of Topps

When it comes to collecting rookie cards, hobbyists will usually pursue a player’s first Bowman Chrome Autographs or Topps Chrome Rookie Autographs card due to those cards usually being the very first with a player’s signature. With these patches, collectors can now boast about owning a piece of the player’s very first MLB game.

With studs like Anthony Volpe, Jordan Walker, and beyond expected to make their debuts sooner rather than later this season, collectors will want to get wise to the opportunity to own a piece of those special moments.