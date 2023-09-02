Boardroom NIL Report Card: FSU QB Jordan Travis

Jordan Travis is hoping for the best heading into his final college season — both on the field and in the NIL game. Let’s break down his current portfolio.

Jordan Travis is one of those players that feels like he’s been around college football forever.

QB1 for the Florida State Seminoles, Travis is entering his fifth and final year of eligibility, and he’s hoping it’ll be his best. Coming off his strongest campaign statistically in 2022, many across the country are pegging Travis and the Noles as a potential College Football Playoff darkhorse, evident by the team’s top-10 preseason ranking.

Matching his success on the gridiron has been his wheeling and dealing of NIL deals off of it, increasing his value significantly since wrapping up last season. Boardroom breaks down the NIL portfolio of Jordan Travis.

Jordan Travis NIL Market Value

All data via On3.com’s NIL rankings as of Aug. 29, 2023.

College Football NIL rank: 9

Overall NIL 100 rank: 12

Annual Valuation: $1.2 million

10-week High: $1.2 million

10-week Low: $1.2 million

Total Social Media Followers: 124,000 (74K on IG, 12.4K on TikTok, 38K on X)

The above monetary figures are via On3’s NIL Valuation, a proprietary algorithm that “establishes the overall NIL market and projected 12-month growth rate by measuring two categories, Brand Value Index and Roster Value Index.”

“While the algorithm includes deal data, it does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals athletes have completed to date, nor does it set an athlete’s NIL valuation for their entire career.”

Notable Jordan Travis NIL Deals

Beats by Dre

Like his Week 1 opponent in LSU’s Jayden Daniels, Travis is one of 15 college football players named to the inaugural “Beats Elite” class. Travis and Daniels are joined by the likes of Caleb Williams, JJ McCarthy, and Shedeur Sanders, to name a few.

And in what seems to be a trend across the class, Travis gifted his Seminole teammates custom Beats headphones ahead of their anticipated season-opening matchup.

QB Jordan Travis has gifted the entire #FSU football team Beats by Dre headphones ahead of the 2023 season.



Here’s a look at DT Ayobami Tifase getting his along with a special message: pic.twitter.com/9PKlPgo3NU — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) August 25, 2023

HEYDUDE

HEYDUDE touts itself as a footwear company offering a wide range of “lightweight, comfortable, stylish and affordable shoes that are made for both men and women,” according to its website. Details of the NIL deal were not disclosed, but you can count on Travis rockin’ the shoes throughout the season and perhaps in the occasional promoted social post.

This is the first NIL deal this writer has seen HEYDUDE make, but claiming to be anyone’s next go-to shoe, the Massachusetts-based company may expand in the space through the end of the year. It already boasts a partnership with Dude Perfect, with members of the trick-shot group featured heavily on the HEYDUDE website.

Leaf Trading Cards

Leaf remains one of the more popular trading card companies in the NIL space, signing Travis and teammate Trey Benson to deals over the summer. The company is already invested in the CFB space, boasting deals with USC’s Caleb Williams and Tennessee’s Nico Iamaleava, while also having created the first gymnastics NIL trading card with LSU’s Livvy Dunne.

According to On3, a Travis trading card is in the works as well.

Other notable deals: NextGenChamps, Tallahassee Ford, Hotel Indigo