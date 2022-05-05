The NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List covering the past year features TB12 once again reigning supreme, with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen right behind.

As if there were any more records for him to break, Tom Brady sits atop the latest NFLPA Top 50 Players Sales List. The list reports sales of all officially licensed NFL player products including jerseys, merchandise, and memorabilia from March 1, 2021 through Feb. 28, 2022.

TB12 is followed by a quintet of young quarterbacks hoping to have a similar legacy when it’s all said and done: Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes II placed second, with Buffalo’s Josh Allen at No. 3, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow in fourth, New England’s Mac Jones in fifth, and Dallas’ Dak Prescott at No. 6.

As the recurring kings of NFL jersey sales (among several other products), either Brady or Mahomes has been atop the quarterly or year-end NFLPA list 12 straight times since October 2018. The two quarterbacks had Lids’ most in-demand player signatures and topped all sales of Funko Pop vinyl collectibles as well. Overall, 21 QBs accounted for just over 40% of the overall top 50.

The NFLPA’s list, which was introduced in 2014, represents the only verified rankings of all officially licensed NFL player products sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by more than 80 NFLPA licensees. Licensed products across hardline, apparel, digital, and unconventional categories include (among many others):

Adult and youth game jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, socks, face coverings, and headbands

Bobbleheads, plush toys, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, pennants, photos, drinkware, and pet products

Outside of the signal-callers, the list is made up of 11 wide receivers, nine running backs, four tight ends, and five defensive players. The list saw a record number of new players crack the top 50, with 12 total players making their debut: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, Bears QB Justin Fields, Jets QB Zach Wilson, 49ers QB Trey Lance, Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase, Eagles WR DeVonta Smith, Steelers RB Najee Harris, Mac Jones, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, and Raiders TE Darren Waller.

Two of the five defensive players to make the list, Pittsburgh’s TJ Watt and Rams Super Bowl champ Aaron Donald — skyrocketed up the list. Watt, the NFL’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year jumped 24 spots from No. 36 to No. 12. Donald jumped 23 spots from 37th to 14th. Other notable risers included Browns running back Nick Chubb, who leaped 16 spots, and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Titans running back Derrick Henry, who both jumped 14.

Surprisingly, the only non-quarterback to solidify himself in the top 10 of the NFL jersey sales and merch race was San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, who topped off at number seven. Kittle had previously been ranked No. 8 in the NFLPA’s 2021 Q3 list. The 49ers tight end was also in last year’s top 10 year-end list. His teammate, Deebo Samuel, made his debut at No. 43.

Another major riser on the list? Joe Burrow, who was previously ranked No. 10 but is now up to No. 4 after leading the Bengals to an unlikely appearance in the Super Bowl.

All told, NFLPA licensees generated record retail sales this past season with $2.17 billion, the eighth consecutive year of growth.