Signed Tom Brady Flag Headed to eBay Auction

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots looks on during the game against the Miami Dolphins (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The flag will be auctioned on eBay next week starting at $299,000 with proceeds benefitting individuals with autism.

A Tom Brady double-signed American flag that flew at Foxboro Stadium during a 2001 New England Patriots game shortly after 9/11 is going up for auction next week on eBay. The starting price will be $299,000.

The flag, which eBay claims to be the only one in existence signed by the GOAT, is being auctioned by die-hard Patriots fan Dan Vitale with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Behavioral Health and Developmental Services of Strafford County, Inc., a non-profit supporting individuals with autism. The remaining amount will go into a trust fund for Vitale’s youngest daughter, who is part of the autistic community.

The auction will run from March 23 to April 2, and the flag will be on display at The MINT Collective from March 30-April 2 in Las Vegas. The flag also comes with a certificate of authenticity and a signed letter by Jim Scollins from the Patriots Hall of Fame.

“This flag, the only known flag signed by Tom Brady and a piece of sports history, is a perfect example of why eBay is known as the OG marketplace for collectibles, bringing rare and iconic sports memorabilia to fans,” said Gene Cook, eBay’s vice president of collectibles. “Tom Brady collectibles are incredibly popular on our marketplace, from trading cards, to jerseys, and more. There’s something at every price point, for every collector.”

Per eBay, Brady collectible sales increased nearly 300% following his (we think final) retirement announcement last month. It’s part of a trend of Brady queries that spiked in early February when he hung up his cleats. Between Jan. 31 and Feb. 5:

Searches of Tom Brady memorabilia increased nearly 230%

Searches for Tom Brady collectibles increased over 170%

Searches of Tom Brady jerseys increased nearly 150%

Searches for Tom Brady trading cards increased nearly 100%

Searches for Tom Brady rookie cards increased over 80%

In February 2022, a Brady rookie card sale broke an eBay record by selling for $2.3 million. Vitale is hopeful that this Brady flag will fetch a huge number upon the GOAT’s retirement, raising money for a good cause in the process.

“As a kid who grew up in the New England area, I’ve been a die-hard Patriots fan for the past 40 years and bought the signed flag as an investment piece, a truly one-of-a-kind artifact,” Vitale said. “While the flag holds a lot of value to me personally, I could not be more thrilled to auction it on eBay so another collector can own this rare piece of sports history and, in the process, support those with autism, including my youngest daughter.”