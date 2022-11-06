Titans vs. Chiefs Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 9

Get set for Sunday Night Football in KC with the latest Chiefs vs. Titans odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Both the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs are 5-2 heading into their Sunday Night Football matchup this weekend, but they’ve forged vastly different paths to reach this point. A strong running game led by Derrick Henry and a stout defense makes up for the fact that Tennessee has scored the fewest points of any current division leader — or any team with a winning record at all. To add even more intrigue, it remains to be seen as of this writing whether Ryan Tannehill or rookie Malik Willis will start at QB at Arrowhead.

Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City are led as always by its high-powered offense, boasting the 3rd-best point differential in the NFL behind conference leaders Buffalo and Philadelphia. Who will win this style clash? Heading into this AFC showdown, let’s check out all the latest Titans vs Chiefs odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Chiefs Odds: NFL Week 9

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 4 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Kansas City Chiefs -12.5 (-110) / Tennessee Titans +12.5 (-110)

: Kansas City Chiefs -12.5 (-110) / Tennessee Titans +12.5 (-110) Moneyline : Kansas City Chiefs (-560) / Tennessee Titans (+420)

: Kansas City Chiefs (-560) / Tennessee Titans (+420) Over/Under: OVER 45.5 (-110) / UNDER 45.5 (-110)

Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Travis Kelce: +490

+490 Derrick Henry: +650

+650 JuJu Smith-Schuster: +900

+900 Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +110

+110 Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +1300

+1300 Jerick McKinnon: +1300

+1300 Isiah Pacheco: +1300

+1300 Mecole Hardman: +1500

+1500 Robert Woods: +1900

+1900 Noah Gray: +1900

+1900 Jody Fortson: +1900

Anytime TD Scorer

Travis Kelce: -135

-135 Derrick Henry: -125

-125 JuJu Smith-Schuster: +160

+160 Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +210

+210 Isiah Pacheco: +240

+240 Jerick McKinnon: +250

+250 Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +270

+270 Mecole Hardman: +280

+280 Robert Woods: +350

+350 Noah Gray: +380

+380 Jody Fortson: +380

To Score 2+ TDs

Travis Kelce: +430

+430 Derrick Henry: +500

+500 JuJu Smith-Schuster: +1200

+1200 Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +1600

+1600 Isiah Pacheco: +1800

+1800 Jerick McKinnon: +1900

+1900 Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +2400

+2400 Mecole Hardman: +2700

Top Chiefs-Titans Over/Unders

Patrick Mahomes passing yards: 280.5

280.5 Patrick Mahomes passing TDs: Over 2.5 (+150), Under 2.5 (-194)

Over 2.5 (+150), Under 2.5 (-194) Patrick Mahomes pass completions: Over 25.5 (-102), Under 25.5 (-130)

Over 25.5 (-102), Under 25.5 (-130) Derrick Henry rushing yards: 88.5

88.5 Isiah Pacheco rushing yards: 33.5

33.5 Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushing yards: 25.5

25.5 Travis Kelce receiving yards: 74.5

74.5 JuJu Smith-Schuster receiving yards: 55.5

55.5 Marquez Valdes-Scantling receiving yards: 39.5

39.5 Jerick McKinnon receiving yards: 13.5

Top Week 9 Titans-Chiefs Game Props

Kansas City -10.5 AND UNDER 46.5: +240

+240 Kansas City -10.5 AND OVER 46.5: +240

+240 Tennessee +10.5 AND UNDER 46.5: +250

+250 Tennessee +10.5 AND OVER 46.5: +340

Read More: