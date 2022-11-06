Titans vs. Chiefs Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 9

Get set for Sunday Night Football in KC with the latest Chiefs vs. Titans odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Both the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs are 5-2 heading into their Sunday Night Football matchup this weekend, but they’ve forged vastly different paths to reach this point. A strong running game led by Derrick Henry and a stout defense makes up for the fact that Tennessee has scored the fewest points of any current division leader — or any team with a winning record at all. To add even more intrigue, it remains to be seen as of this writing whether Ryan Tannehill or rookie Malik Willis will start at QB at Arrowhead.
Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City are led as always by its high-powered offense, boasting the 3rd-best point differential in the NFL behind conference leaders Buffalo and Philadelphia. Who will win this style clash? Heading into this AFC showdown, let’s check out all the latest Titans vs Chiefs odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Titans vs. Chiefs Odds: NFL Week 9
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 4 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Kansas City Chiefs -12.5 (-110) / Tennessee Titans +12.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs (-560) / Tennessee Titans (+420)
- Over/Under: OVER 45.5 (-110) / UNDER 45.5 (-110)
Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Travis Kelce: +490
- Derrick Henry: +650
- JuJu Smith-Schuster: +900
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +110
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +1300
- Jerick McKinnon: +1300
- Isiah Pacheco: +1300
- Mecole Hardman: +1500
- Robert Woods: +1900
- Noah Gray: +1900
- Jody Fortson: +1900
Anytime TD Scorer
- Travis Kelce: -135
- Derrick Henry: -125
- JuJu Smith-Schuster: +160
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +210
- Isiah Pacheco: +240
- Jerick McKinnon: +250
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +270
- Mecole Hardman: +280
- Robert Woods: +350
- Noah Gray: +380
- Jody Fortson: +380
To Score 2+ TDs
- Travis Kelce: +430
- Derrick Henry: +500
- JuJu Smith-Schuster: +1200
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +1600
- Isiah Pacheco: +1800
- Jerick McKinnon: +1900
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +2400
- Mecole Hardman: +2700
Top Chiefs-Titans Over/Unders
- Patrick Mahomes passing yards: 280.5
- Patrick Mahomes passing TDs: Over 2.5 (+150), Under 2.5 (-194)
- Patrick Mahomes pass completions: Over 25.5 (-102), Under 25.5 (-130)
- Derrick Henry rushing yards: 88.5
- Isiah Pacheco rushing yards: 33.5
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushing yards: 25.5
- Travis Kelce receiving yards: 74.5
- JuJu Smith-Schuster receiving yards: 55.5
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling receiving yards: 39.5
- Jerick McKinnon receiving yards: 13.5
Top Week 9 Titans-Chiefs Game Props
- Kansas City -10.5 AND UNDER 46.5: +240
- Kansas City -10.5 AND OVER 46.5: +240
- Tennessee +10.5 AND UNDER 46.5: +250
- Tennessee +10.5 AND OVER 46.5: +340
