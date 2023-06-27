Timothy Weah to Juventus: Everything You Need to Know

Get all the details on US international Tim Weah’s transfer from France’s Lille to Italian power Juventus.
Following a disastrous season in which they finished seventh in the Serie A table, Juventus is getting an infusion of skilled American youth by completing a transfer for 23-year-old wing Timothy Weah from Lille.
Medical tests will be finalized later this week and it’ll be a €12m fee to land Weah, who also previously played for Celtic and Paris Saint-Germain. The New York City native played a bunch of different roles for Lille, from winger to attacking midfielder and even in defense. He had signed a contract keeping him in Turin through 2028. While the U.S. Men’s National Team‘s young stalwart didn’t light up the stat sheet with no goals and two assists across 32 games in all competitions last season, he can help the Bianconeri return to their winning ways.
Weah will join a talented group led by Dusan Vlahovic, Adrien Rabiot, and Federico Chiesa as Juve looks to once again build a consistent winner competing against Napoli, Inter Milan, and AC Milan.
Tim Weah Juventus Transfer Details
Deal agreed on: June 2023
Contract length: 6 years
Reported minimum transfer fee: €12,000,000 ($13,150,000)
Weah’s estimated market value: $14,000,000 via Transfermarkt
Timothy Weah Stats Per 90 Minutes
|Category
|Stat Per 90
|Percentile
|Non-penalty goals
|0.00
|20
|Assists
|0.10
|63
|Shot-creating actions
|2.27
|64
|Tackles
|1.24
|10
|Blocks
|0.88
|21
Stats provided by Football Reference. Tracks performance compared to midfielders in Europe’s five most significant domestic leagues and European competition over the past year.
How Timothy Weah Fits in at Juventus
Weah’s above stats downplay his abilities. He was in the 97th percentile in total shots, 94th percentile in non-penalty expected goals, 78th percentile in pass completion percentage, and the 91st percentile in progressive carries. He can play a variety of roles on the pitch and is a strong holding player and connector from the middle of the pitch and into the opponent’s final third. If Weston McKennie is still on the team next season and not either transferred out or on loan, a fun American connection could be made as the duo could develop chemistry in Italy.
Weah Transfer History
June 2023: Lille (France – Ligue 1) to Juventus (Italy – Serie A)
- Transfer Fee: €12,000,000
July 2019: Paris Saint-Germain (France – Ligue 1) to Lille (France – Ligue 1)
- Transfer Fee: €10,000,000
