Timothy Weah to Juventus: Everything You Need to Know

Tim Weah of the United States looking for the ball during a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USMNT at Khalifa International Stadium on December 3, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Get all the details on US international Tim Weah’s transfer from France’s Lille to Italian power Juventus.

Following a disastrous season in which they finished seventh in the Serie A table, Juventus is getting an infusion of skilled American youth by completing a transfer for 23-year-old wing Timothy Weah from Lille.

Medical tests will be finalized later this week and it’ll be a €12m fee to land Weah, who also previously played for Celtic and Paris Saint-Germain. The New York City native played a bunch of different roles for Lille, from winger to attacking midfielder and even in defense. He had signed a contract keeping him in Turin through 2028. While the U.S. Men’s National Team‘s young stalwart didn’t light up the stat sheet with no goals and two assists across 32 games in all competitions last season, he can help the Bianconeri return to their winning ways.

Juventus have reached full agreement to sign Timothy Weah, here we go ⚪️⚫️🇺🇸



Deal agreed on €12m fee with Lille as medical tests will take place later this week on Thursday.



Long term deal also agreed on player side, excited for new chapter in Italy.



Done, set to be signed. pic.twitter.com/J6fM6Tg2PR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2023

Weah will join a talented group led by Dusan Vlahovic, Adrien Rabiot, and Federico Chiesa as Juve looks to once again build a consistent winner competing against Napoli, Inter Milan, and AC Milan.

Tim Weah Juventus Transfer Details

Deal agreed on: June 2023

Contract length: 6 years

Reported minimum transfer fee: €12,000,000 ($13,150,000)

Weah’s estimated market value: $14,000,000 via Transfermarkt

Timothy Weah Stats Per 90 Minutes

Category Stat Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.00 20 Assists 0.10 63 Shot-creating actions 2.27 64 Tackles 1.24 10 Blocks 0.88 21

Stats provided by Football Reference. Tracks performance compared to midfielders in Europe’s five most significant domestic leagues and European competition over the past year.

How Timothy Weah Fits in at Juventus

Weah’s above stats downplay his abilities. He was in the 97th percentile in total shots, 94th percentile in non-penalty expected goals, 78th percentile in pass completion percentage, and the 91st percentile in progressive carries. He can play a variety of roles on the pitch and is a strong holding player and connector from the middle of the pitch and into the opponent’s final third. If Weston McKennie is still on the team next season and not either transferred out or on loan, a fun American connection could be made as the duo could develop chemistry in Italy.

Weah Transfer History

June 2023: Lille (France – Ligue 1) to Juventus (Italy – Serie A)

Transfer Fee: €12,000,000

July 2019: Paris Saint-Germain (France – Ligue 1) to Lille (France – Ligue 1)