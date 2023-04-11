On this week’s episode of “The ETCs,” Kevin Durant and Eddie Gonzalez chop it up about everything off the court, from the eternal influence of Michael Jordan at Nike to who would win a mythical Lil Wayne-50 Cent VERZUZ.

From Michael Jordan to Travis Scott, Kevin Durant respects the shoe game. In this week’s episode of “The ETCs,” he breaks down some of his favorite styles to wear off the court. However, the conversation quickly turns to the KD signature shoe.

As he approaches his 16th namesake design, the importance of having one’s own shoe isn’t lost on Kevin, and that sense is only solidified when he sees other athletes breaking out the KD silhouette. Each shoe marks a year of his professional memory, after all.

“The 7s are the ones in particular — when I see those … I have emotions when I see the 3s or the 4s, [but] I didn’t play in the 7s. I got injured that year so I didn’t really get to put it on the court like that. It’s still a good-looking shoe,” he tells co-host Eddie Gonzalez.

With the playoffs tipping off, this tends to be the time of year when fans get a preview of the newest Nike model. However, when it comes to the KD16, the Suns star gets a coy: “That’s been a trend, huh? I don’t know yet, everything’s been pushed back with COVID and shipping and everything, I really don’t know exactly when they’re coming out.”

KD and Eddie dive into a deep set of topics in this week’s episode, including:

The upcoming Air Jordan 1 Travis Scott low-top release

Who would win in a mythical 50 Cent vs Lil Wayne VERZUZ

Movies they’re dying to see, including Air and Creed 3

How Michael Jordan wrote a whole new script at Nike

The resurgence of Cam’Ron and Ma$e and their sports takeover

