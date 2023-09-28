The ETCs: Chet Holmgren is Ready for the League

Chet Holmgren will get his first pro minutes this NBA season. First, he sat down with Eddie Gonzalez to discuss playing pickup with KD, his favorite sneakers, and more.

Chet Holmgren got his NBA career started with the biggest challenge of his basketball life. A year later, he’s ready to pick up where he left off.

He’s been head-down with on-court prep. However, he is looking forward to the opportunity to grow in the league he’s been building toward since he was a kid. As the preseason is about to begin, Holmgren is eager for the opportunity to play with a team and resume the real challenges of elite basketball.

Picking up some one-on-one reps with the likes of Kevin Durant, Holmgren welcomed the hustle as compared to his endless days putting up shots and running drills on his own through his rehab.

“Cones are never going to steal the ball from you,” he joked with The ETCs host, Eddie Gonzalez.

Eddie caught up with Chet as part of a series of conversations to break down “Basketball & Beyond.” The chat took place at the Nike World Basketball Festival, which brought out the biggest names in hoops and hip-hop to celebrate the intersection of sports and culture. Everyone from Durant, Sabrina Ionescu, and Travis Scott pulled up to NYC’s iconic Lincoln Center for the event.

Together, they addressed a range of topics, including:

Chet’s preseason hustle

His hopes for the upcoming NBA season

His favorite Nike footwear

And much more. Check it out.