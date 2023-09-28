About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Sports September 28, 2023
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos

The ETCs: Chet Holmgren is Ready for the League

Chet Holmgren will get his first pro minutes this NBA season. First, he sat down with Eddie Gonzalez to discuss playing pickup with KD, his favorite sneakers, and more.

Chet Holmgren got his NBA career started with the biggest challenge of his basketball life. A year later, he’s ready to pick up where he left off.

He’s been head-down with on-court prep. However, he is looking forward to the opportunity to grow in the league he’s been building toward since he was a kid. As the preseason is about to begin, Holmgren is eager for the opportunity to play with a team and resume the real challenges of elite basketball.

Picking up some one-on-one reps with the likes of Kevin Durant, Holmgren welcomed the hustle as compared to his endless days putting up shots and running drills on his own through his rehab.

“Cones are never going to steal the ball from you,” he joked with The ETCs host, Eddie Gonzalez.  

Eddie caught up with Chet as part of a series of conversations to break down “Basketball & Beyond.” The chat took place at the Nike World Basketball Festival, which brought out the biggest names in hoops and hip-hop to celebrate the intersection of sports and culture. Everyone from Durant, Sabrina Ionescu, and Travis Scott pulled up to NYC’s iconic Lincoln Center for the event.

Together, they addressed a range of topics, including:

  • Chet’s preseason hustle
  • His hopes for the upcoming NBA season
  • His favorite Nike footwear

And much more. Check it out.

Want More of The ETCs?

NBAThe ETCsChet Holmgren
About The Author
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos is the Senior Director of Editorial Strategy at Boardroom. Before joining the team, her work appeared in ELLE. She previously served as the head of evaluation for a nonprofit where she became obsessed with systems and strategy and served as the curator of vibes and extinguisher of fires for the design thinking firm Stoked. She is constantly plotting a perfect tunnel ‘fit and a playlist for all occasions.