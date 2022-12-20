The ETCs: KD and Eddie Gonzalez’s Year in Review

Kevin Durant sits down with Eddie Gonzalez for the last episode of “The ETCs” in 2022 to discuss his top five albums of the year, his favorite film, and much more.

Kevin Durant wrapped up 2022 with a name check on SZA‘s new album, and the excitement that comes with a shout-out never fades.

“Every time somebody shows respect like that … I appreciate it,” he tells co-host Eddie Gonzalez on this week’s episode of The ETCs.

With Kevin and the Nets hitting their stride on the hardwood, the two discuss the decisions that go into helping teams stay fresh as the minutes begin to mount.

And as December races to a close, it’s time to reflect on the good, bad, and remarkable of everything that went down in 2022. In this week’s episode, KD and Eddie break down some of their favorites of the year in music, sneakers, and film.

As for his Christmas gifts though? Don’t expect much from KD: “I give gifts all year!”

Click here to listen to the full episode.

The two cover a wide range of topics, including:

A breakdown of the Nets’ decision to bench the team’s stars in Indianapolis

Kevin and Eddies’s selections of their top five albums of the year … and their honorable mentions

Which kicks get the honor as their top sneakers of the year

The movies that they loved

