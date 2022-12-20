About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Culture December 20, 2022
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos

The ETCs: KD and Eddie Gonzalez’s Year in Review

Last Updated: December 21, 2022
Kevin Durant sits down with Eddie Gonzalez for the last episode of “The ETCs” in 2022 to discuss his top five albums of the year, his favorite film, and much more.

Kevin Durant wrapped up 2022 with a name check on SZA‘s new album, and the excitement that comes with a shout-out never fades.

“Every time somebody shows respect like that … I appreciate it,” he tells co-host Eddie Gonzalez on this week’s episode of The ETCs.

With Kevin and the Nets hitting their stride on the hardwood, the two discuss the decisions that go into helping teams stay fresh as the minutes begin to mount.

And as December races to a close, it’s time to reflect on the good, bad, and remarkable of everything that went down in 2022. In this week’s episode, KD and Eddie break down some of their favorites of the year in music, sneakers, and film.

As for his Christmas gifts though? Don’t expect much from KD: “I give gifts all year!”

Click here to listen to the full episode.

The two cover a wide range of topics, including:

  • A breakdown of the Nets’ decision to bench the team’s stars in Indianapolis
  • Kevin and Eddies’s selections of their top five albums of the year … and their honorable mentions
  • Which kicks get the honor as their top sneakers of the year
  • The movies that they loved

READ MORE

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

NBA38SpeshKevin DurantSteve LacyMusicKodak BlackSZAFuture
About The Author
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos is the Director of Editorial Strategy at Boardroom. Before joining the team, her work appeared in ELLE. She previously served as the head of evaluation for a nonprofit where she became obsessed with systems and strategy and served as the curator of vibes and extinguisher of fires for the design thinking firm Stoked. She is constantly plotting a perfect tunnel ‘fit and a playlist for all occasions.