How Big Was Kevin Durant’s Favorite Movie of 2022?

Kevin Durant and Eddie Gonzalez sat down on “The ETCs” to discuss their top picks of the year in entertainment. Which movie reigned supreme for KD?

When contemplating a year that’s come and gone, it’s always fun to reflect on some of the top moments in entertainment. Box office hits and flops, top charting albums and songs, and award nominees and snubs. No one can deny a good movie and we’ve had a handful of game-changers hit the theatres this year, but which one did Kevin Durant say took the top spot on his list?

When asked by co-host Eddie Gonzalez about his favorite movie of the year on the latest episode of Boardroom’s “The ETCs,” KD didn’t hesitate to respond:

“[The] Batman.”

The DC/Warner Bros. film premiered on March 4, 2022, and earned approximately 770.8 million USD from the box office. Starring Robert Pattinson (Twilight, The Lighthouse, Tenet) alongside X-Men: First Class and Big Little Lies breakout star Zoë Kravitz, The Batman became the second-biggest North American box office debut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Box Office Mojo notes that The Batman grossed $134 million domestically in its opening weekend, plus another $120 million internationally, the second-best opening since the start of the pandemic behind only Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Batman boasts the fourth-biggest domestic debut of any film featuring Gotham City’s Dark Knight following 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($166 million), 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises ($160.9 million), 2008’s The Dark Knight ($158.4 million).

All told, its $369,345,583 domestic gross and $770,836,163 worldwide gross to date both rank No. 7 among all film releases in 2022. In fact, here’s a fun detail: The Matt Reeves-directed DC Comics adaptation earned more money in its opening weekend than Denis Villeneuve’s Dune remake earned during its entire box office run.

(If you’re jonesing, both films are now available to stream on HBO Max.)

Mike Marsland/WireImage

The Batman also earned a few major award nominations, including three Critics Choice Awards nods for Best Visual Effects, Best Hair and Makeup, and Best Original Score for Michael Giacchino‘s music, but KD may ultimately be happiest to hear the news that the blockbuster has already been greenlit for a direct sequel. The news was revealed during Warner Bros. Pictures’ ComicCon presentation by director Reeves, but no further details were shared, as reported by Variety. As Esquire later, Pattinson will be returning as the cowl-clad Bruce Wayne. While an official release date has not been revealed, fans can assume that the showtime will be between now and… 2027?

“I will go on record and say that it will be less than five years,” The Batman producer Dylan Clark said during an interview with ComicBook when asked about timing for the highly-anticipated sequel.

In the interim, Reeves teased the idea of possible HBO Max spinoffs to hold fans over.

“We are already telling other stories in the streaming space, we’re doing stuff on HBO Max, we’re doing a Penguin show with Colin [Farrell], which is gonna be super cool,” Reeves told The Independent. “And we’re working on some other stuff, too, but we have started talking about another movie.”

Missed KD and Eddie’s Year in Review episode of “The ETCs”? Click here to watch, download, and subscribe.

Read More: