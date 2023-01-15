What Could A Tee Higgins Contract Extension Look Like?

Tee Higgins could be headed for a contract extension in Cincinnati as one of Joe Burrow’s favorite targets. Boardroom examines how much he could earn.

The Cincinnati Bengals had just about the best draft a team could ask for in 2020, selecting franchise QB Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick. Then in the second round, they landed one of his favorite targets to date in Tee Higgins, a 6’4 wideout out of Clemson.

Higgins is slightly underrated, mostly because he’s been forced to play WR2 after bonafide superstar Ja’Marr Chase. As the Bengals ride momentum from their Super Bowl run in 2021 into the 2022 postseason, it’s worth noting how they’ve gotten away with an extremely talented team on an absolute bargain.

Burrow is still on his rookie deal and he’s likely going to get an extension once he’s eligible this season. Higgins, who’s earning roughly $1.8 million this season, is in the same boat as Burrow. To be perfectly clear, the Bengals don’t have to rush the process for either, but they’d be playing with fire by letting them test free agency. Of course, they can also franchise tag either of the two in March of 2023.

Let’s take a look at what Higgins’ projected value is, should Cincy decide to do things sooner rather than later.

What is Tee Higgins’ 2023 Market Value?

Spotrac determines its own market value estimates based on a player’s age, contract status, and statistical production. It doesn’t take into account wins, awards, or playoff performance, but it’s a useful measuring stick when comparing other players’ contracts.

In Higgins’ case, the analytics show that he’d be right up there with some of the best wideouts in the game, but not the top dogs like Tyreek Hill or Davante Adams.

Projecting the size of a Tee Higgins contract extension

By Spotrac’s estimates, a first Tee Higgins contract extension is pegged at four years and $80,591,724 . That would rank No. 8 among WRs in terms of total value — one spot behind Mike Evans.

. That would rank among WRs in terms of total value — one spot behind Mike Evans. His average annual salary is projected at $20,147,931, which would rank 11th among WRs in terms of average salary.

Comparable WRs by Value

PLAYER YRS TOTAL AAV AGE (SIGNED) D.K. Metcalf 3 $72M $24M 24 Christian Kirk 4 $72M $18M 25 Amari Cooper 5 $100M $20M 25 Terry McLaurin 3 $68.4M $22.8M 26 Averages 3.8 $78M $20.8M 25

Comparable WRs by Stats

PLAYER TGT REC/G REC Y/G REC TD/G Metcalf 7.82 4.79 68.79 0.67 Kirk 5.87 4.03 51.71 0.35 Cooper 7.29 4.97 70.74 0.48 McLaurin 8.25 5.13 67.84 0.28 Average 7.31 4.73 64.77 0.45 Tee Higgins 7.1 4.93 70.87 0.43

As always, a player’s value can fluctuate based on how much revenue the league brings in and how much more money teams are allowed to spend next year. The market for WRs is loud and clear — 11.08% of adjusted cap dollars are going to the position.

Again, the Bengals do not have to extend Higgins this year, but they run the risk of him testing free agency or having to franchise tag him after the 2023 season. Or they may just have to pay him more depending on how much other receivers get on their deals.

