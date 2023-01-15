About Boardroom

Contracts & Salaries January 15, 2023
What Could A Tee Higgins Contract Extension Look Like?

Tee Higgins became an integral part of the Cincinnati Bengals' Super Bowl plans. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Tee Higgins could be headed for a contract extension in Cincinnati as one of Joe Burrow’s favorite targets. Boardroom examines how much he could earn.

The Cincinnati Bengals had just about the best draft a team could ask for in 2020, selecting franchise QB Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick. Then in the second round, they landed one of his favorite targets to date in Tee Higgins, a 6’4 wideout out of Clemson.

Higgins is slightly underrated, mostly because he’s been forced to play WR2 after bonafide superstar Ja’Marr Chase. As the Bengals ride momentum from their Super Bowl run in 2021 into the 2022 postseason, it’s worth noting how they’ve gotten away with an extremely talented team on an absolute bargain.

Burrow is still on his rookie deal and he’s likely going to get an extension once he’s eligible this season. Higgins, who’s earning roughly $1.8 million this season, is in the same boat as Burrow. To be perfectly clear, the Bengals don’t have to rush the process for either, but they’d be playing with fire by letting them test free agency. Of course, they can also franchise tag either of the two in March of 2023.

Let’s take a look at what Higgins’ projected value is, should Cincy decide to do things sooner rather than later.

What is Tee Higgins’ 2023 Market Value?

Spotrac determines its own market value estimates based on a player’s age, contract status, and statistical production. It doesn’t take into account wins, awards, or playoff performance, but it’s a useful measuring stick when comparing other players’ contracts.

In Higgins’ case, the analytics show that he’d be right up there with some of the best wideouts in the game, but not the top dogs like Tyreek Hill or Davante Adams.

Projecting the size of a Tee Higgins contract extension
  • By Spotrac’s estimates, a first Tee Higgins contract extension is pegged at four years and $80,591,724. That would rank No. 8 among WRs in terms of total value — one spot behind Mike Evans.
  • His average annual salary is projected at $20,147,931, which would rank 11th among WRs in terms of average salary.
Comparable WRs by Value
PLAYERYRSTOTALAAVAGE (SIGNED)
D.K. Metcalf3$72M$24M24
Christian Kirk4$72M$18M25
Amari Cooper5$100M$20M25
Terry McLaurin3$68.4M$22.8M26
Averages3.8$78M$20.8M25
Comparable WRs by Stats
PLAYERTGTREC/GREC Y/GREC TD/G
Metcalf7.824.7968.790.67
Kirk5.874.0351.710.35
Cooper7.294.9770.740.48
McLaurin8.255.1367.840.28
Average7.314.7364.770.45
Tee Higgins7.14.9370.870.43

As always, a player’s value can fluctuate based on how much revenue the league brings in and how much more money teams are allowed to spend next year. The market for WRs is loud and clear — 11.08% of adjusted cap dollars are going to the position.

Again, the Bengals do not have to extend Higgins this year, but they run the risk of him testing free agency or having to franchise tag him after the 2023 season. Or they may just have to pay him more depending on how much other receivers get on their deals.

NFL offseasonTEE HIGGINSNFLCincinnati BengalsJoe BurrowNFL contracts
About The Author
Anthony Puccio is a Staff Writer at Boardroom. Puccio has 10 years of experience in journalism and content creation, previously working for SB Nation, The Associated Press, New York Daily News, SNY, and Front Office Sports. In 2016, he received New York University's CCTOP scholarship and earned a bachelor's degree in Communications from St. John's University. He can be spotted a mile away thanks to his plaid suits and thick New York accent. Don't believe us? Check his Twitter @APooch.