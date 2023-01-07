Mike Evans Contract & Salary Breakdown

The star WR is having his best season since signing a five-year contract extension in 2018. Boardroom breaks down the details of his current deal.

Behind the lead of Mike Evans, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched their third straight postseason following a Week 17 win against the Carolina Panthers. The four-time Pro Bowl receiver willed the troops to victory with three touchdowns and 207 yards — by far his best game of the year. Prior to the New Year’s Day outing, Evans had not reached the end zone since Oct. 2, having cracked the 100-yard plateau just twice before this season.

Though the Bucs have been inconsistent this year, they’ve clinched their playoff berth — and that’s more than enough for Tom Brady and Co. to make a run at what could be their second ring in three seasons. Evans’ production took a bit of a dip in 2022, but he’s still in the league’s top 10 for reception yards (1,124) despite reeling in just 77 receptions (21st in the NFL).

Tampa Bay signed the 29-year-old to a five-year, $82,500,000 contract in 2018. However, the team has restructured his contract twice since in order to free up cap space, transforming some of his base salary into bonuses that are paid upfront. This enabled the Bucs to spread the salary cap through the remaining years of his contract.

Boardroom breaks down the details of Mike Evans’ contract, which runs through the 2023 season.

Mike Evans Contract & Salary Details

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 5

Total value: $82,500,000

Average annual value: $16,500,000

Guaranteed at signing: $38,258,000

Total guaranteed: $55,008,000

Incentives: $14,000,000

Free agency: 2024

Market Value: 4 years, $94,121,676 ($23.5 million/AAV)

When looking at Evans’ contract numbers, his total value figure of the deal ranks seventh among NFL wide receivers. However, his average annual value of $16.5 million is 21st in the same group.

No matter how you slice it, though, it appears Tampa Bay is getting a good deal on its WR1. According to Spotrac, which determines its own market value estimates based on a player’s age, contract status, and statistical production, the market value for Evans is north of what he’s currently making at four years, $94,121,976. The total value of that market-value deal would keep Evans at No. 7 among NFL WRs, but the new AAV would catapult him from 21st to No. 9.

Mike Evans is restructuring his deal to save the Bucs $10.3 million in cap space this year, per source. Prior to that, he counted $20.62 against the cap for 2022. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) March 17, 2022

The Full View

YEAR BASE ROSTER BONUS RESTRUCTURE CAP HIT 2018 $8.3M $10M – $18,258,000 2019 $11M $3M $1.2M $15,200,000 2020 $4M – $4.4M $8,387,500 2021 $1.1M – $6.6M $7,697,500 2022 $1M – $9.2M $10,256,274 2023 $13M $1.5M $9.2M $23,698,500

Mike Evans Career Earnings

All dollar figures via Spotrac

CAREER BASE SALARY: $27,610,774

CAREER SIGNING BONUSES: $8,961,092

ROSTER BONUSES: $16,450,410

RESTRUCTURE BONUSES: $42,805,000

INCENTIVES: $35,086

TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2022: $95,862,362

Read More: