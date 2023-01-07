Mike Evans Contract & Salary Breakdown

The star WR is having his best season since signing a five-year contract extension in 2018. Boardroom breaks down the details of his current deal.
Behind the lead of Mike Evans, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched their third straight postseason following a Week 17 win against the Carolina Panthers. The four-time Pro Bowl receiver willed the troops to victory with three touchdowns and 207 yards — by far his best game of the year. Prior to the New Year’s Day outing, Evans had not reached the end zone since Oct. 2, having cracked the 100-yard plateau just twice before this season.
Though the Bucs have been inconsistent this year, they’ve clinched their playoff berth — and that’s more than enough for Tom Brady and Co. to make a run at what could be their second ring in three seasons. Evans’ production took a bit of a dip in 2022, but he’s still in the league’s top 10 for reception yards (1,124) despite reeling in just 77 receptions (21st in the NFL).
Tampa Bay signed the 29-year-old to a five-year, $82,500,000 contract in 2018. However, the team has restructured his contract twice since in order to free up cap space, transforming some of his base salary into bonuses that are paid upfront. This enabled the Bucs to spread the salary cap through the remaining years of his contract.
Boardroom breaks down the details of Mike Evans’ contract, which runs through the 2023 season.
Mike Evans Contract & Salary Details
All dollar figures via Spotrac.
Years: 5
Total value: $82,500,000
Average annual value: $16,500,000
Guaranteed at signing: $38,258,000
Total guaranteed: $55,008,000
Incentives: $14,000,000
Free agency: 2024
Market Value: 4 years, $94,121,676 ($23.5 million/AAV)
When looking at Evans’ contract numbers, his total value figure of the deal ranks seventh among NFL wide receivers. However, his average annual value of $16.5 million is 21st in the same group.
No matter how you slice it, though, it appears Tampa Bay is getting a good deal on its WR1. According to Spotrac, which determines its own market value estimates based on a player’s age, contract status, and statistical production, the market value for Evans is north of what he’s currently making at four years, $94,121,976. The total value of that market-value deal would keep Evans at No. 7 among NFL WRs, but the new AAV would catapult him from 21st to No. 9.
The Full View
|YEAR
|BASE
|ROSTER BONUS
|RESTRUCTURE
|CAP HIT
|2018
|$8.3M
|$10M
|–
|$18,258,000
|2019
|$11M
|$3M
|$1.2M
|$15,200,000
|2020
|$4M
|–
|$4.4M
|$8,387,500
|2021
|$1.1M
|–
|$6.6M
|$7,697,500
|2022
|$1M
|–
|$9.2M
|$10,256,274
|2023
|$13M
|$1.5M
|$9.2M
|$23,698,500
Mike Evans Career Earnings
All dollar figures via Spotrac
CAREER BASE SALARY: $27,610,774
CAREER SIGNING BONUSES: $8,961,092
ROSTER BONUSES: $16,450,410
RESTRUCTURE BONUSES: $42,805,000
INCENTIVES: $35,086
TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2022: $95,862,362
