Betting February 13, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Who’s the Early Favorite to Win Super Bowl LVIII in 2024?

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Are the Chiefs inevitable? Will the Bills finally break through? What’s next for Philly? Let’s ring in the offseason with FanDuel’s early Super Bowl LVIII futures betting odds

Well, that’s enough football for now.

The Kansas City Chiefs are champions once again, claiming their second Lombardi Trophy in four years following a thrilling 38-35 comeback dub over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. And while increasingly giddy legions of fans will have no qualms about using the word “dynasty” as much as possible even in mixed company, if you think you already know who’s winning Super Bowl LVII next year, you should pump those brakes.

That doesn’t mean oddsmakers aren’t already hard at work handicapping the outlook for next season with the steadiest of hands.

So, what’s the Super Bowl LVIII odds outlook here and now? Check out the latest futures betting figures below from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Super Bowl LVIII: Odds to Win in 2024

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Feb. 13, 2023.

The Contenders (Below +1000)

RANKTEAMODDS
1Kansas City Chiefs+600
2Buffalo Bills+850
t-3Philadelphia Eagles+900
t-3Cincinnati Bengals+900
t-3San Francisco 49ers+900

The Next Guys Up (Below +3000)

RANKTEAMODDS
6Dallas Cowboys+1500
7Baltimore Ravens+1600
8Los Angeles Chargers+2000
t-9Jacksonville Jaguars+2500
t-9Detroit Lions+2500
t-9New York Jets+2500

Coming or Going? (Below +5000)

RANKTEAMODDS
t-12Los Angeles Rams+3000
t-12Miami Dolphins+3000
14Green Bay Packers+3100
t-15Cleveland Browns+3500
t-15Denver Broncos+3500
t-15New Orleans Saints+3500
t-18Minnesota Vikings+4000
t-18Las Vegas Raiders+4000
t-18New York Giants+4000

All the Rest

RANKTEAMODDS
21Pittsburgh Steelers+5000
t-22Carolina Panthers+5500
t-22Washington Commanders+5500
t-22New England Patriots+5500
25Seattle Seahawks+6000
26Chicago Bears+6500
27Tennessee Titans+7000
t-28Atlanta Falcons+7500
t-28Tampa Bay Buccaneers+7500
30Indianapolis Colts+25000
t-31Arizona Cardinals+28000
t-31Houston Texans+28000

2024 Super Bowl LVIII Best Bet

As Isaiah De Los Santos writes for TheDuel:

Though there are a ton of interesting early Super Bowl 2024 bets to make, it’s hard to pass up the Chiefs at +600. KC could end up with its second title in four years by the end of Sunday night, which would put this team in the dynasty conversation already.

They’re set to keep things going with Mahomes under contract through the 2031 season. He’s on his way to a legendary career, and his dominance after losing All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill prior to this year shows he can excel with any supporting cast.

Meanwhile, star tight end Travis Kelce is showing no signs of slowing down, posting a career-high 12 touchdowns this past season at 33 years old. With young talent like Isiah Pacheco, Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore waiting in the wings as well, Kansas City should be right back at the top of the AFC in 2023-24.

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

