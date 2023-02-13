Who’s the Early Favorite to Win Super Bowl LVIII in 2024?

Are the Chiefs inevitable? Will the Bills finally break through? What’s next for Philly? Let’s ring in the offseason with FanDuel’s early Super Bowl LVIII futures betting odds

Well, that’s enough football for now.

The Kansas City Chiefs are champions once again, claiming their second Lombardi Trophy in four years following a thrilling 38-35 comeback dub over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. And while increasingly giddy legions of fans will have no qualms about using the word “dynasty” as much as possible even in mixed company, if you think you already know who’s winning Super Bowl LVII next year, you should pump those brakes.

That doesn’t mean oddsmakers aren’t already hard at work handicapping the outlook for next season with the steadiest of hands.

So, what’s the Super Bowl LVIII odds outlook here and now? Check out the latest futures betting figures below from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Super Bowl LVIII: Odds to Win in 2024

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Feb. 13, 2023.

The Contenders (Below +1000)

RANK TEAM ODDS 1 Kansas City Chiefs +600 2 Buffalo Bills +850 t-3 Philadelphia Eagles +900 t-3 Cincinnati Bengals +900 t-3 San Francisco 49ers +900

The Next Guys Up (Below +3000)

RANK TEAM ODDS 6 Dallas Cowboys +1500 7 Baltimore Ravens +1600 8 Los Angeles Chargers +2000 t-9 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 t-9 Detroit Lions +2500 t-9 New York Jets +2500

Coming or Going? (Below +5000)

RANK TEAM ODDS t-12 Los Angeles Rams +3000 t-12 Miami Dolphins +3000 14 Green Bay Packers +3100 t-15 Cleveland Browns +3500 t-15 Denver Broncos +3500 t-15 New Orleans Saints +3500 t-18 Minnesota Vikings +4000 t-18 Las Vegas Raiders +4000 t-18 New York Giants +4000

All the Rest

RANK TEAM ODDS 21 Pittsburgh Steelers +5000 t-22 Carolina Panthers +5500 t-22 Washington Commanders +5500 t-22 New England Patriots +5500 25 Seattle Seahawks +6000 26 Chicago Bears +6500 27 Tennessee Titans +7000 t-28 Atlanta Falcons +7500 t-28 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +7500 30 Indianapolis Colts +25000 t-31 Arizona Cardinals +28000 t-31 Houston Texans +28000

2024 Super Bowl LVIII Best Bet

As Isaiah De Los Santos writes for TheDuel:

Though there are a ton of interesting early Super Bowl 2024 bets to make, it’s hard to pass up the Chiefs at +600. KC could end up with its second title in four years by the end of Sunday night, which would put this team in the dynasty conversation already.

They’re set to keep things going with Mahomes under contract through the 2031 season. He’s on his way to a legendary career, and his dominance after losing All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill prior to this year shows he can excel with any supporting cast.

Meanwhile, star tight end Travis Kelce is showing no signs of slowing down, posting a career-high 12 touchdowns this past season at 33 years old. With young talent like Isiah Pacheco, Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore waiting in the wings as well, Kansas City should be right back at the top of the AFC in 2023-24.

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.