After 18 weeks of gridiron grind, the real fun begins. Welcome to the NFL Playoffs, where heroes are made, confetti doth fly, and recriminations are inevitably laid on thicker than blackstrap molasses when your favorite team bows out earlier than expected. (You know which team it’s gonna be this year, right? Don’t make me say it. You know the one.)

Folks, it’s all a part of what makes responsible sports betting such a safe and legal thrill.

With that in mind, it’s time to ring in !!! SUPER WILD CARD WEEKEND !!! in the super-est way possible. With an assist from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook, behold the latest Super Bowl LVII odds for all 14 playoff teams and futures betting overviews for the conference championships in the AFC and NFC — and stick around for some jaunty team prop bets for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday’s games, too.

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVII

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 11, 2023.

Odds to Win AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs : +165

: +165 Buffalo Bills : +200

: +200 Cincinnati Bengals : +350

: +350 Los Angeles Chargers : +1100

: +1100 Jacksonville Jaguars : +2100

: +2100 Baltimore Ravens : +2900

: +2900 Miami Dolphins: +3500

Odds to Win NFC Championship

Super Wild Card Weekend Team Prop Bets

Highest-scoring team of the Wild Card Round

Buffalo Bills : +380

: +380 San Francisco 49ers : +600

: +600 Minnesota Vikings : +650

: +650 Los Angeles Chargers : +700

: +700 Cincinnati Bengals : +750

: +750 Dallas Cowboys: +850

Lowest-scoring team of the Wild Card Round

Miami Dolphins : +195

: +195 Baltimore Ravens : +410

: +410 Seattle Seahawks : +450

: +450 Tampa Bay Buccaneers : +1100

: +1100 Jacksonville Jaguars : +1500

: +1500 New York Giants: +1500

