After 18 weeks of gridiron grind, the real fun begins. Welcome to the NFL Playoffs, where heroes are made, confetti doth fly, and recriminations are inevitably laid on thicker than blackstrap molasses when your favorite team bows out earlier than expected. (You know which team it’s gonna be this year, right? Don’t make me say it. You know the one.)
With that in mind, it’s time to ring in !!! SUPER WILD CARD WEEKEND !!! in the super-est way possible. With an assist from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook, behold the latest Super Bowl LVII odds for all 14 playoff teams and futures betting overviews for the conference championships in the AFC and NFC — and stick around for some jaunty team prop bets for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday’s games, too.
Odds to Win Super Bowl LVII
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 11, 2023.
- Kansas City Chiefs: +330
- Buffalo Bills: +420
- Philadelphia Eagles: +500
- San Francisco 49ers: +500
- Cincinnati Bengals: +700
- Dallas Cowboys: +1300
- Los Angeles Chargers: +2100
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2800
- Minnesota Vikings: +3000
- Baltimore Ravens: +4400
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +4800
- New York Giants: +5500
- Miami Dolphins: +6500
- Seattle Seahawks: +8500
Odds to Win AFC Championship
- Kansas City Chiefs: +165
- Buffalo Bills: +200
- Cincinnati Bengals: +350
- Los Angeles Chargers: +1100
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +2100
- Baltimore Ravens: +2900
- Miami Dolphins: +3500
Odds to Win NFC Championship
- Philadelphia Eagles: +155
- San Francisco 49ers: +200
- Dallas Cowboys: +550
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +1100
- Minnesota Vikings: +1200
- New York Giants: +2400
- Seattle Seahawks: +3100
Super Wild Card Weekend Team Prop Bets
Highest-scoring team of the Wild Card Round
- Buffalo Bills: +380
- San Francisco 49ers: +600
- Minnesota Vikings: +650
- Los Angeles Chargers: +700
- Cincinnati Bengals: +750
- Dallas Cowboys: +850
Lowest-scoring team of the Wild Card Round
- Miami Dolphins: +195
- Baltimore Ravens: +410
- Seattle Seahawks: +450
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +1100
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +1500
- New York Giants: +1500
