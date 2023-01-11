About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Betting January 11, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Super Bowl LVII Odds Overview Entering the NFL Playoffs

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers screams in celebration after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
Who’s got the best (and worst) odds to win the Big Game? Who’s the most appealing dark horse? Check out all the latest Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

After 18 weeks of gridiron grind, the real fun begins. Welcome to the NFL Playoffs, where heroes are made, confetti doth fly, and recriminations are inevitably laid on thicker than blackstrap molasses when your favorite team bows out earlier than expected. (You know which team it’s gonna be this year, right? Don’t make me say it. You know the one.)

Folks, it’s all a part of what makes responsible sports betting such a safe and legal thrill.

With that in mind, it’s time to ring in !!! SUPER WILD CARD WEEKEND !!! in the super-est way possible. With an assist from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook, behold the latest Super Bowl LVII odds for all 14 playoff teams and futures betting overviews for the conference championships in the AFC and NFC — and stick around for some jaunty team prop bets for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday’s games, too.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVII

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 11, 2023.

Odds to Win AFC Championship

  • Kansas City Chiefs: +165
  • Buffalo Bills: +200
  • Cincinnati Bengals: +350
  • Los Angeles Chargers: +1100
  • Jacksonville Jaguars: +2100
  • Baltimore Ravens: +2900
  • Miami Dolphins: +3500

Odds to Win NFC Championship

Super Wild Card Weekend Team Prop Bets

Highest-scoring team of the Wild Card Round

  • Buffalo Bills: +380
  • San Francisco 49ers: +600
  • Minnesota Vikings: +650
  • Los Angeles Chargers: +700
  • Cincinnati Bengals: +750
  • Dallas Cowboys: +850

Lowest-scoring team of the Wild Card Round

Read More:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.