He’s a reigning NBA champ and Finals MVP, but is the all-time sharpshooter still the top dog on the virtual court? Check out Boardroom’s Steph Curry 2K23 rating rundown below.

Finally! NBA 2K23 ratings are steadily rolling out ahead of the game’s Sept. 9 retail release date, and though no player has seen a 99 overall rating since LeBron James reached the milestone in 2014, reigning NBA champion Stephen Curry is about as close to a cheat code as it gets in this year’s edition.

Curry boasts a 96 overall rating, tied for No. 2 among all players, and an unparalleled 99 mark from 3-point range. Others can match him in their own ways — namely the likes of James, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo — but if you’ve played NBA 2K since Curry won his first ring with the Warriors in 2015, you can understand why you can’t give him any room to shoot. Despite shooting a career-low 38% from downtown during the 2021-22 season, you simply cannot leave the man open within 40 feet of the basket.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at how you can best utilize the reigning NBA champ and Finals MVP’s strengths — check out Boardroom’s Steph Curry 2K23 rating rundown below.

Steph Curry 2K23 Rating Breakdown

Ratings via 2Kratings.com as of Sept. 6, 2022.

Overall: 96

Archetype: Offensive Threat

Outside Scoring: 95

Close Shot : 93

: 93 Mid-Range : 88

: 88 Three-Point : 99

: 99 Free Throw : 93

: 93 Shot IQ : 98

: 98 Offensive Consistency: 99

Playmaking: 89

Pass Accuracy : 93

: 93 Ball Handle : 97

: 97 Speed with Ball : 84

: 84 Pass IQ : 97

: 97 Pass Vision: 75

Athleticism: 82

Speed : 84

: 84 Acceleration : 84

: 84 Strength : 48

: 48 Vertical : 73

: 73 Stamina : 98

: 98 Hustle : 98

: 98 Durability: 86

Defending: 65

Inside Scoring: 59

Rebounding: 48

Intangibles: 98

Potential: 96

In NBA 2K23, Stephen Curry sports the Offensive Threat archetype and an eye-popping 48 Badges, four of which are Hall of Fame-level. Other players might be able to match up or win in certain areas, but yet again, the Warriors’ superstar guard is arguably the single most dominant presence in the game.

Best 3-point Ratings in NBA 2K23