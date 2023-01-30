SoleSavy Launches COLLECT App

“Our mission was to create a sneaker marketplace built for collectors, not resellers,” SoleSavy Co-Founder and CEO Dejan Pralica says.

In recent years, Vancouver-based sneaker startup SoleSavy has made it its mission to build community over clout.

Aiming to connect collectors around the world based on a common love of sneakers, the company is entering the ultra-competitive resell marketplace by attempting to upend resell as we know it.

Through the COLLECT App — a mission made possible by bringing in talent from Nike and Apple — SoleSavy looks to take a bite out of the sneaker resell market predicted to reach $30 billion in 2030.

“Buying, selling, and trading have existed since the beginning of sneaker culture,” SoleSavy Co-Founder and CEO Dejan Pralica said in a statement. “But the anonymous nature of other marketplaces has reduced a once social and community-building activity into a cold, money-driven transaction. Knowing who you’re transacting with leads to a safer and more enjoyable experience.”

Making the most of messaging features to build camaraderie and transparency, SoleSavy leans into its existing user base while undercutting the currently costly online space of shoe selling, buying, and trading.

In an effort to appeal to core sneakerheads, COLLECT is launching with no fees for premium subscribers, with only a 2-3% commission for non-premium users. For reference, eBay asks for anywhere from 8 to 12.9% fees for a final value fee while StockX claims a 10% transaction fee. With COLLECT, an $8 flat fee per trade focuses on making exchanges less costly and more fluid.

COLLECT is the next step for SoleSavy, a company that’s already designed its own shoe and signed Shaedon Sharpe as an NIL athlete. By making shoes easier to buy, sell, and trade, the hope is to make sneaker culture more about community and less about commerce.

“Slashing fees to as little as one-third of some competitors allows COLLECT users to build and evolve their collection,” Pralica says. “Without paying high commissions to a middleman every time a pair enters or exits their closet.”

