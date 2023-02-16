Solange Announces Eldorado Ballroom Music Series

Singer-songwriter Solange Knowles is seen arriving to the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

The A Seat at the Table musician is honoring Black culture and her hometown through an exploration of music and dance.

Solange Knowles has always been an advocate for Black people excelling in fine arts, and she’s again using her influence to make an impact.

In an exclusive with Vulture, the singer-songwriter revealed that she, alongside creative agency Saint Heron and the Brooklyn Academy of Music, will host Eldorado Ballroom. Getting its name from the revered Houston-based performance venue, Variety says the series “will feature and honor Solange’s predecessors and peers across genres, platforms, and generations.”

“The program takes an anomalous approach to celebrating the intergenerational expressions of experimental and transcendent performance through the decades,” a portion of her Instagram post reads. “My dedication to reverencing and preserving the works of Black practitioners through Saint Heron continues with a lineup consisting of contemporary and historic creative revolutionaries whose artistry and innovation has left a profound mark on music and performance art.”

Artists kicking off the Grammy winner’s event include R&B artists Res, KeiyaA, and Kelela in celebration of Res’s 2001 debut, How I Do, and Kelela’s newly released project, Raven. There will also be films centered around Black subjects on display. On April 5, “Coeval Dance Films” will air at Bam Rose Cinemas. The screening will showcase contemporary dance acts featuring Matt Turney, Mary Hinkson, Carmen De Lvallade, and more.

True to her Texas roots, Solange explained to Variety why she opted to host the series in her native Houston.

“The Eldorado Ballroom was a historic music venue in Third Ward, and that’s where my love for performance really started,” Solange explained. “As a child growing up in a neighborhood so rich with Black history and Black artistic history, I was immersed in that. I got to live, eat, and breathe that through the ways that my parents really nurtured my interest for arts.”

Tickets will retail for $35 and sales open for BAM members and Saint Heron Patrons on Friday at noon ET. General admission tickets are available Tuesday, Feb. 21. A complete list of performances, premieres, and the full schedule can be found here. The series itself begins on March 30 and concludes with its final presentation on classical and opera works on Sept. 22.