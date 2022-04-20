Snoop Dogg & Son Cordell Broadus Are Farming Virtual Cannabis

Mobland is launching a limited collection of Snoop Dogg-branded digital weed farm NFTs with exclusive content from his son, Cordell Broadus.

Snoop Dogg didn’t hold back on his 4/20 business announcements today.

The West Coast rapper and his son, Cordell Broadus, who is popularly known in the Web3 world as Champ de’ Medici, are partnering with mafia-themed metaverse game Mobland to farm digital weed. The company announced the news to CryptoSlate and said it would be launching a “limited collection of Snoop Dogg-branded digital weed farm NFTs” with exclusive content from Medici.

Do you remember Mafia Wars? Let me refresh your memory. The discontinued multiplayer game developed by Zynga allowed players to build their own Mafia gangs and socialize. Gamers are comparing Mobland to that with a new-age twist since it’s immersed in the Web3 and crypto worlds. The popular game has attracted support from metaverse leaders such as Aminoca Brands, Twitch co-founder Justin Kan, and Do Kwon, the cofounder of Terra cryptocurrency.

Mobland co-founder Roy Liu hopes that bringing cannabis to the metaverse will push for more adoption of the growing Web3 industry.

As for Champ de’ Medici, this partnership seems like a natural fit following his continued NFT investing and creative work. Snoop’s protégé recently told Yahoo Finance that he first learned about crypto from the late Nipsey Hussle in 2017. Since then, Champ de’ Medici has invested in NFT collections, started consulting for The SandBox and Moon Bay, taught Snoop the crypto ropes, and now he’s even taking his father on as a client to help spearhead his Web3 ventures.

“I saw my father play video games my whole life. Cannabis and game controllers live hand in hand with him; that’s why I think it’s no brainer to bring the metaverse and digital weed together,” Champ de’ Medici said in a statement.

One of Snoop’s best metaverse moves is when he revealed himself as the NFT trader and educator Cozomo de’ Medici on Twitter last fall. Since then, he hasn’t let up with his metaverse moves. Snoop has recently launched a partnership with FaZe Clan, shot a music video in the metaverse earlier this month, and turned Death Row Records into the first NFT music label.

“If it’s flipping hamburgers at McDonald’s, be the best hamburger flipper in the world. Whatever it is you do, you have to master your craft. I have been mastering my craft for decades,” Snoop Dogg told CryptoSlate. “My son showed me the importance of collaboration with Mobland to introduce the first-ever digital weed farms as NFTs.”