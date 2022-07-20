Funko, SLAM Magazine Unveil Commemorative NBA Superstar Vinyl Figures

Hall of Famers Tim Duncan, Tracy McGrady, and Ray Allen are among the stars featured in the special collection alongside their memorable SLAM covers.

Funko, the pop culture and lifestyle brand that creates vinyl figures, board games, action toys, plush collectibles, apparel and more, is going back to the past to celebrate the iconic magazine SLAM Magazine with a new collection featuring five equally iconic NBA stars.

The chosen players are Jason Williams, Shawn Kemp, Tracy McGrady, Ray Allen, and Tim Duncan. Kemp’s SLAM cover dates back to 1994, Tracy McGrady’s cover magazine hit newsstands in 2000, and the trio of Williams, Allen, and Duncan saw theirs released in 2005.

Funko figures featuring Ray Allen and Tracy McGrady with their SLAM covers

The 4.75-inch vinyl figures will come with matching cover art and a protective case that permits them to hang on a wall.

“Gracing the cover of the iconic SLAM Magazine has been one of the top achievements for basketball players since 1994,” said Jessica Piha-Grafstein, Senior Director of Corporate Communications & Public Affairs at Funkol, in an official statement. “Funko is thrilled to partner with SLAM and to introduce fans to a new collection inspired by the legendary players and their contributions to the league.”

Tim Duncan Funko figure and SLAM cover

With this news, Funko expandeds on a broad catalogue of sports ties within the last two years.

Earlier this year, Klutch Sports founder and CEO Rich Paul joined the company’s board of directors. Last year, the company also unveiled Funko GOLD, a line dedicated to spotlighting music and sports icons.

Funko figures featuring Shawn Kemp and Jason Williams with their SLAM covers

With these SLAM magazine vinyl figures now hitting stores, basketball fans have something new to get excited about as the frenzy of offseason deals, Summer League, and free agency give way to the road ahead toward the 2022-23 season emerges.