The 2022 seventh-rounder found himself thrust into the spotlight in Miami — let’s take a closer look at the Dolphins’ Skylar Thompson salary particulars.
I see you clickity-clacking it on your keyboards and tippity-tapping it onto your touchscreens. “WHO IS SKYLAR THOMPSON?”
Well, he’s a quarterback in the National Football League who was drafted No. 247 overall by the Miami Dolphins less than one calendar year before making his first-ever playoff start.
Tua Tagovailoa powered the Fins to a hot start in the 2022 season before a nagging series of injuries dulled his shine. And while no one is racing to compare Thompson — a Kansas State alum who threw for 7,124 yards and 42 touchdowns in 45 games in Manhattan straddling the Bill Snyder and Chris Klieman eras — to an unassuming but ultimately ascendant understudy like Tom Brady, the NFL has a strange way of anointing rising stars in unforeseen circumstances.
That all got us thinking — how much is the young gunslinger taking to the bank here an now?
Let’s explore the finer details of the Dolphins’ rookie scale Skylar Thompson contract.
Skylar Thompson Contract & Salary Breakdown
All figures via Spotrac.
- Years: 4
- Total Value: $3,742,216
- Total guaranteed: $82,216
- Average annual value: $935,554
- Free Agency: 2026
Like fellow 2022 seventh-rounder Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers, Thompson’s rookie deal comes with neither a fifth-year player option or all of its money guaranteed — in fact, he receives less than six figures’ worth of guarantees, a rarity among modern NFL debutantes given the league’s overall salary scale.
If his legend has a chance to grow (either in Miami or elsewhere), expect the next deal he signs to be healthier by orders of magnitude.
Skylar Thompson’s NFL Earnings
Numbers via Spotrac.
TOTAL NFL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022: $787,216
PROJECTED EARNINGS THRU 2025: $3,742,216
