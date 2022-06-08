Silk Sonic Gets Paid

Bruno Mars now co-owns a new Los Angeles-based rum label called SelvaRey Spirits, and Anderson .Paak just secured his third Vans collection.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak aren’t done having fun just yet.

Fresh off the release of An Evening with Silk Sonic, their debut album as a duo that was an ode to ’70s R&B, Mars and .Paak are both keeping their individual momentum going.

Mars is officially the co-owner and face of a Los Angles-based spirit called SelvaRey. The label, which launched back in 2014, was founded by Mars and brothers Seth Gold and Mac Gold, who are real estate entrepreneurs, as well as their longtime friend Robert Herzig, who works in business development.

The SelvaRey Spirits comes in chocolate, coconut, and white rum versions— aged out three to five years in Panama. Hints of vanilla, key lime pie, citrus, and pineapple give flavor to the white rum, while the chocolate is infused with toffee, cardamom and chocolate-covered espresso beans.

The special-edition Owner’s Reserve is aged out significantly longer — between 15 to 25 years — and it shows, garnering notes of baked apple, dried apricot, baking spice and flambéed pears and made from single-estate blends. Mars himself designed the packaging — including the label, bottle and gift box — and he concocted cocktail pairings for every track on Silk Sonic’s debut album.

An interview with The Hollywood Reporter points out that Mars is notoriously selective about brand deals, but SelvaRey’s organically aligned with the Grammy winner’s upbringing. That played a big part in his decision to join on the nearly $8 billion rum industry.

On the other side of the Sonic table, though, sits the hip-hop, R&B and pop music instrumentalist in Anderson .Paak, who today delivered his third capsule with storied footwear label, Vans. .Paak claims it’s the “best drop yet,” according to Billboard.

The eight-time Grammy winner continued on saying, “Vans was super patient with me on this one. We met every week in Malibu and designed these shoes in the California sunshine. I’m so proud of what we’ve come up with!”

The eight-piece, Vans x Anderson .Paak Vanderson Collection is comprised of footwear, apparel and accessories. As the first official global music ambassador for Vans, Paak says this collection is inspired by “heritage, creativity, and uplifting his community.”

The footwear collection takes on three different silhouettes — The EPaak Sport, The Old Skool 36DX sneakers, and the Authentic Vans shoes — utilizing Anderson’s omnipresent aesthetic and mixing it across all three. Sometimes, it takes on a subtle black paisley print; other times, opting for a more muted green, earth tone.

The apparel itself focuses on a Vanderson tie-dye short sleeve tee, with Vanderson straight leg, jacquard fabric pants, and a Vanderson jacket. The collection rounds out with Vanderson socks, a bucket hat and an AP-designed robe.

Before the party fully revives when the Silk Sonic Las Vegas residency picks back up on Aug. 3, be sure to check out Mars’ all-new SelvaRay Rum and .Paak’s latest Vans collaboration.