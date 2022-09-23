Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceição Odds & Prediction

This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

It’s a super featherweight scrap in the Brick City! Get set for Stevenson vs. Conceição under the bright lights Friday at the Prudential Center with the latest numbers from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Shakur Stevenson aims to improve his undefeated pro boxing record by going up against talented Brazilian Robson Conceição. The fight will take place in Newark, New Jersey, Stevenson’s hometown.

Let’s go over the key details ahead of this super featherweight (130-pound) showdown.

Stevenson vs. Conceição Date, Time & How to Watch

Shakur Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs)

vs.

Robson Conceição (17-1, 8 KOs)

Date: Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

Fight Time: Main event ringwalks are expected around 11:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

Broadcast: ESPN

What Time is Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceição?

The broadcast start time is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. If all goes to plan, we reiterate that main event ringwalks should take place at approximately 11:30 p.m. ET.

Conceição vs. Stevenson Tale of the Tape

Name: Shakur Stevenson — Robson Conceição

Country: USA — Brazil

Age: 25 — 33

Height: 5’8″ — 5’10”

Reach: 68″ — 70″

Stance: Southpaw — Orthodox

Record: 18-0 –– 17-1

Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceição Odds & Betting Info

All boxing odds, lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline

Shakur Stevenson -1600

-1600 Robson Conceição: +850

Method of Victory

Shakur Stevenson by KO/TKO : +185

: +185 Shakur Stevenson by Points: -170

Robson Conceição by KO/TKO : +1200

: +1200 Robson Conceição by Points: +2000

Draw: +3400

Despite Conceição holding an impressive 17-1 record, the oddsmakers are still heavily favoring the undefeated Stevenson. It’s understandable considering Stevenson is considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world and will be fighting in his home city.

Stevenson vs. Conceição Prediction

Stevenson is such a heavy favorite that there isn’t much value on betting him moneyline, but you can get him to win by either KO/TKO or by points at much better numbers. Either way, you take it, it’s -170 by points and +185 by KO, so with half his fights won by KO, and him being in his hometown, you expect this one to mean a little more for Stevenson, take the juice and the knockout.

Bet Stevenson to win via KO/TKO (+195).

— David Kaestle

