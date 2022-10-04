Japan’s double jump.tokyo will leverage Sega’s IP for the Sangokushi Taisen franchise to create the gaming company’s first blockchain-based game.

Video game giant Sega is partnering with double jump.tokyo to develop a blockchain trading card game.

Japan’s double jump.tokyo will leverage Sega’s IP license for the Sangokushi Taisen franchise, a hybrid physical and digital collectible card game for arcade atmospheres. The game is set during the Three Kingdoms period of Chinese history when China was divided into three regimes.

Initially released in March 2005, Sangokushi Taisen is a multiplayer video game. The arcade game is also compatible with PC and Nintendo DS platforms. It’s unclear what platforms the blockchain version of Sangokushi Taisen will support or how double jump.tokyo plans to leverage blockchain tech.

What we do know is that the company will develop the new version of the game on Oasys, an eco-friendly blockchain network built for the gaming community that uses the proof-of-stake method.

“With a unique architecture optimized for blockchain games, Oasys aims to solve obstacles for gamers, offering fast transactions and zero gas fees and providing users with a more comfortable gameplay experience,” Hironobu Ueno, CEO and founder of double jump.tokyo, said in a press release.

Ueno also said his company is adding Japanese artwork to the game for players to enjoy and immerse themselves. The Sangokushi Taisen franchise has received awards for game development and design in the past, so it’ll be interesting to see how double jump.tokyo transforms the original art.

This is the second time Sega and double jump.tokyo are teaming up following a deal last year when Sega enlisted the gaming developer to sell classic game assets as NFTs.

While it looks like Sega is expanding more in the blockchain space, the gaming giant says it will only keep experimenting if players are willing to invest with them as well.

Read More: