The first year of the post-Russell Wilson era has been full of surprises in Seattle — check out the full list of upcoming Seahawks free agents for the 2023 offseason.

Expectations were low for the Seattle Seahawks heading into this year. Quarterback Russell Wilson, who had been at the helm for the past decade, was traded to the Denver Broncos. Remaining QBs Drew Lock and Geno Smith competed for the vacant starting gig, and though the latter won out, there was little expected of him beyond keeping a possibly poor season in the PNW from spinning out of control.

However, as the QB himself put it: “They wrote me off. I ain’t write back, though.”

Quite simply, Geno Smith has had his best season ever. He was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his ninth NFL season, and he’s a compelling pick for Comeback Player of the Year.

He’s also set to become a free agent after his modest one-year deal expires in March.

Looking ahead, Seattle will soon have to make some significant roster decisions on a few of its key players beyond their resurgent signal-caller — Boardroom takes a closer look at all the upcoming Seahawks free agents for the 2023 offseason.

2023 Seattle Seahawks Free Agents

NOTE: Exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info via Spotrac.

Unrestricted free agents

1. S Jonathan Abram

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 4 years, $11,495,194

: 4 years, $11,495,194 2022 salary: $1,031,262

2. LB Cody Barton

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 4 years, $3,626,124

: 4 years, $3,626,124 2022 salary: $965,000

3. FB Nick Bellore

Age : 33

: 33 Expiring contract : 2 years, $4,450,000

: 2 years, $4,450,000 2022 salary: $2,150,000

4. CB Artie Burns

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,035,000

: 1 year, $2,035,000 2022 salary: $2,035,000

5. CB Justin Coleman

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,120,000

1 year, $1,120,000 2022 salary: $1,120,000

6. DE L.J. Collier

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 4 years, $10,836,078

: 4 years, $10,836,078 2022 salary: $1,192,647

7. DE Poona Ford

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 2 years, $12,345,000

: 2 years, $12,345,000 2022 salary: $7,900,000

8. C Kyle Fuller

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,185,000

: 1 year, $1,185,000 2022 salary: $1,185,000

9. FB Cullen Gilliapia

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 1 year, $965,000

: 1 year, $965,000 2022 salary: $965,000

10. WR Marquise Goodwin

Age : 32

: 32 Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,272,500

2022 salary: $1,272,500

11. G Phil Haynes

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,540,000

: 1 year, $2,540,000 2022 salary: $2,540,000

12. RB Travis Homer

Age : 24

: 24 Expiring contract : 4 years, $2,662,816

: 4 years, $2,662,816 2022 salary: $965,000

13. Darryl Johnson

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 4 years, $2,618,088

: 4 years, $2,618,088 2022 salary: $965,000

14. S Josh Jones

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,085,000

: 1 year, $1,085,000 2022 salary: $1,085,000

15. QB Drew Lock

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 4 years, $7,070,817

: 4 years, $7,070,817 2022 salary: $1,451,021

16. DT Isaiah Mack

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $965,000

: 1 year, $965,000 2022 salary: $965,000

17. SS Ryan Neal

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 1 year, $920,000

: 1 year, $920,000 2022 salary: $920,000

18. LS Tyler Ott

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring contract : 3 years, $3,300,000

: 3 years, $3,300,000 2022 salary: $1,035,000

19. RB Rashaad Penny

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 1 year, $5,750,000

: 1 year, $5,750,000 2022 salary: $5,750,000

Age : 32

: 32 Expiring contract : 1 year, $3,500,000

: 1 year, $3,500,000 2022 salary: $3,500,000

Geno Smith should most definitely win Comeback Player of the Year. Seahawks are gonna have to pay up, but for how much?



I evaluate for @boardroom 👇https://t.co/iXihJN2Wx4 — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) November 12, 2022

21. CB Jalen Tabor

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 1 year, $965,000

: 1 year, $965,000 2022 salary: $965,000

22. LS Carson Tinker

Age : 33

: 33 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,035,000

: 1 year, $1,035,000 2022 salary: $1,035,000

Restricted free agents

1. WR Penny Hart

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $780,000

: 1 year, $780,000 2022 salary: $895,000

2. OLB Tanner Muse

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $895,000

: 1 year, $895,000 2022 salary: $895,000

Seahawks 2022 Salary Cap Details

Active contracts: $121,871,212

Dead cap money: $57,078,352

Total salary cap usage: $215,672,232

Salary cap space: $1,527,768

