Contracts & Salaries January 8, 2023
Johnathan Tillman

Seattle Seahawks Free Agents 2023

The first year of the post-Russell Wilson era has been full of surprises in Seattle — check out the full list of upcoming Seahawks free agents for the 2023 offseason.

Expectations were low for the Seattle Seahawks heading into this year. Quarterback Russell Wilson, who had been at the helm for the past decade, was traded to the Denver Broncos. Remaining QBs Drew Lock and Geno Smith competed for the vacant starting gig, and though the latter won out, there was little expected of him beyond keeping a possibly poor season in the PNW from spinning out of control.

However, as the QB himself put it: “They wrote me off. I ain’t write back, though.”

Quite simply, Geno Smith has had his best season ever. He was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his ninth NFL season, and he’s a compelling pick for Comeback Player of the Year.

He’s also set to become a free agent after his modest one-year deal expires in March.

Looking ahead, Seattle will soon have to make some significant roster decisions on a few of its key players beyond their resurgent signal-caller — Boardroom takes a closer look at all the upcoming Seahawks free agents for the 2023 offseason.

2023 Seattle Seahawks Free Agents

NOTE: Exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info via Spotrac.

Unrestricted free agents

1. S Jonathan Abram

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $11,495,194
  • 2022 salary: $1,031,262

2. LB Cody Barton

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $3,626,124
  • 2022 salary: $965,000

3. FB Nick Bellore

  • Age: 33
  • Expiring contract: 2 years, $4,450,000
  • 2022 salary: $2,150,000

4. CB Artie Burns

  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,035,000
  • 2022 salary: $2,035,000

5. CB Justin Coleman

  • Age: 29
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,120,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,120,000

6. DE L.J. Collier

  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $10,836,078
  • 2022 salary: $1,192,647

7. DE Poona Ford

  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 2 years, $12,345,000
  • 2022 salary: $7,900,000

8. C Kyle Fuller

  • Age: 29
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,185,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,185,000

9. FB Cullen Gilliapia

  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $965,000
  • 2022 salary: $965,000

10. WR Marquise Goodwin

  • Age: 32
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,272,500
  • 2022 salary: $1,272,500

11. G Phil Haynes

  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,540,000
  • 2022 salary: $2,540,000

12. RB Travis Homer

  • Age: 24
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $2,662,816
  • 2022 salary: $965,000
13. Darryl Johnson

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $2,618,088
  • 2022 salary: $965,000

14. S Josh Jones

  • Age: 28
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,085,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,085,000

15. QB Drew Lock

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $7,070,817
  • 2022 salary: $1,451,021

16. DT Isaiah Mack

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $965,000
  • 2022 salary: $965,000

17. SS Ryan Neal

  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $920,000
  • 2022 salary: $920,000

18. LS Tyler Ott

  • Age: 30
  • Expiring contract: 3 years, $3,300,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,035,000

19. RB Rashaad Penny

  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $5,750,000
  • 2022 salary: $5,750,000

20. QB Geno Smith

  • Age: 32
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $3,500,000
  • 2022 salary: $3,500,000

21. CB Jalen Tabor

  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $965,000
  • 2022 salary: $965,000

22. LS Carson Tinker

  • Age: 33
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,035,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,035,000

Restricted free agents

1. WR Penny Hart

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $780,000
  • 2022 salary: $895,000

2. OLB Tanner Muse

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $895,000
  • 2022 salary: $895,000

Seahawks 2022 Salary Cap Details

Active contracts: $121,871,212
Dead cap money: $57,078,352
Total salary cap usage: $215,672,232
Salary cap space: $1,527,768

