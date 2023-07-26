On Wednesday, sports-focused digital asset management company ScorePlay announced a $5 million seed round led by Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six and joined by an all-star cast that includes FIFA World Cup champions Mario Götze and Raphaël Varane.

Championed by sports teams like the Sacramento Kings, Atlético Madrid, West Ham United, and 16 NWSL and MLS clubs, ScorePlay is the first all-inclusive media operating system to use artificial intelligence to revolutionize the gathering, categorization, and distribution of digital assets like photos and highlight clips across owned and operated content platforms and media partners.

As for the days of a team or league’s photographers and videographers dumping all their visual assets into Dropbox or a Google Drive to be tagged and disseminated manually, well, ScorePlay envisions them as being over with thanks to the set-it-and-forget-it benefits of AI.

As Raphaël Varane, a decorated defender entering his third season with Manchester United, said on the occasion:

“Super excited to be able to join ScorePlay’s seed round. As an athlete, I’ve spent years thinking that getting my photos and videos was an incredibly difficult task. ScorePlay made it sound so simple. It just made sense. These days, our fans want to hear from us, they want quality content, quality stories. ScorePlay enables that.”

Among the investors joining the round include Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s 35V, Philadelphia Union captain Alejandro Bedoya, US Open tennis champion Dominic Thiem, Eventbrite co-founder Renaud Visage, and Hexa co-founders Thibaud Elzière, Quentin Nickmans, and Amaury Sepulchre. To date, ScorePlay has generated $6.5 million in total funding.

ScorePlay reports its revenues expanding by 1000% between 2020 and 2022. Looking ahead, this latest fundraising will contribute to expansions to the company’s New York offices and further technological developments to help them stay ahead of the game.

