Get set to cap off Week 9 on Monday Night Football with the latest Ravens vs. Saints odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Despite quite different circumstances, first place and the playoffs are very much within reach for both the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints as they conclude Week 9 of the NFL season on Monday Night Football. Baltimore, behind Lamar Jackson, has won two straight and three of four, including a pivotal divisional MNF win over Cincinnati. After a road win in Tampa last week, New Orleans is the second of three straight NFC South opponents the Ravens face on their schedule.

With the NFC South playing the role of the league’s most mediocre division this year — all four teams are currently below .500 — a win for Andy Dalton and the Saints would put them in a three-way tie for first with a 4-5 record. After their defense gave up a combined 72 points in losses to Cincinnati and Arizona, a 24-0 shutout of Las Vegas last Sunday breathed much-needed life into New Orleans’ season.

Heading into this interconference showdown, let’s check out all the latest Ravens vs. Saints odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Saints Odds: NFL Week 9

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 7 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Baltimore Ravens -1.5 (-110) / New Orleans Saints +1.5 (-110)

: Baltimore Ravens -1.5 (-110) / New Orleans Saints +1.5 (-110) Moneyline : Philadelphia Eagles (-220) / Houston Texans (+102)

: Philadelphia Eagles (-220) / Houston Texans (+102) Over/Under: OVER 46.5 (-110) / UNDER 46.5 (-110)

Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Kenyan Drake: +650

+650 Alvin Kamara: +650

+650 Jarvis Landry: +900

+900 Chris Olave: +900

+900 Lamar Jackson: +900

+900 Devin Duvernay: +1000

+1000 Isaiah Likely: +1000

+1000 Demarcus Robinson: +1000

+1000 Taysom Hill: +1000

+1000 James Proche: +1600

+1600 DeSean Jackson: +1600

Anytime TD Scorer

Alvin Kamara: -110

-110 Kenyan Drake: +105

+105 Jarvis Landry: +145

+145 Chris Olave: +145

+145 Lamar Jackson: +145

+145 Isaiah Likely: +160

+160 Taysom Hill: +170

+170 Devin Duvernay: +185

+185 Demarcus Robinson: +185

+185 James Proche: +300

+300 DeSean Jackson: +300

To Score 2+ TDs

Alvin Kamara: +550

+550 Kenyan Drake: +650

+650 Jarvis Landry: +1000

+1000 Chris Olave: +1000

+1000 Lamar Jackson: +1000

+1000 Isaiah Likely: +1000

+1000 Taysom Hill: +1100

+1100 Demarcus Robinson: +1200

+1200 Devin Duvernay: +1200

+1200 James Proche: +2700

+2700 DeSean Jackson: +2700

Top Saints-Ravens Over/Unders

Andy Dalton passing yards: 238.5

238.5 Andy Dalton passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-102), Under 1.5 (-125)

Over 1.5 (-102), Under 1.5 (-125) Lamar Jackson passing yards : 210.5

: 210.5 Lamar Jackson passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+108), Under 1.5 (-138)

Over 1.5 (+108), Under 1.5 (-138) Lamar Jackson pass completions: Over 18.5 (-130), Under 18.5 (-102)

Over 18.5 (-130), Under 18.5 (-102) Alvin Kamara rushing yards: 62.5

62.5 Lamar Jackson rushing yards: 58.5

58.5 Kenyan Drake rushing yards: 43.5

43.5 Chris Olave receiving yards: 64.5

64.5 Devin Duvernay receiving yards: 43.5

43.5 Isaiah Likely receiving yards: 40.5

40.5 Alvin Kamara receiving yards: 38.5

38.5 Kenyan Drake receiving yards: 12.5

Top Week 9 Ravens-Saints Player Props

Devin Duvernay to have 4+ receptions AND Baltimore win: +215

+215 Lamar Jackson to throw 2+ TDs AND Baltimore win: +220

+220 Andy Dalton to throw 2+ TDs AND New Orleans win: +235

+235 Lamar Jackson to complete 20+ passes AND Baltimore win: +280

+280 Chris Olave to have 6+ receptions AND New Orleans win: +300

+300 Alvin Kamara to have 6+ receptions AND New Orleans win: +400

