Get set to cap off Week 9 on Monday Night Football with the latest Ravens vs. Saints odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Despite quite different circumstances, first place and the playoffs are very much within reach for both the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints as they conclude Week 9 of the NFL season on Monday Night Football. Baltimore, behind Lamar Jackson, has won two straight and three of four, including a pivotal divisional MNF win over Cincinnati. After a road win in Tampa last week, New Orleans is the second of three straight NFC South opponents the Ravens face on their schedule.
With the NFC South playing the role of the league’s most mediocre division this year — all four teams are currently below .500 — a win for Andy Dalton and the Saints would put them in a three-way tie for first with a 4-5 record. After their defense gave up a combined 72 points in losses to Cincinnati and Arizona, a 24-0 shutout of Las Vegas last Sunday breathed much-needed life into New Orleans’ season.
Heading into this interconference showdown, let’s check out all the latest Ravens vs. Saints odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Ravens vs. Saints Odds: NFL Week 9
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 7 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Baltimore Ravens -1.5 (-110) / New Orleans Saints +1.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles (-220) / Houston Texans (+102)
- Over/Under: OVER 46.5 (-110) / UNDER 46.5 (-110)
Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Kenyan Drake: +650
- Alvin Kamara: +650
- Jarvis Landry: +900
- Chris Olave: +900
- Lamar Jackson: +900
- Devin Duvernay: +1000
- Isaiah Likely: +1000
- Demarcus Robinson: +1000
- Taysom Hill: +1000
- James Proche: +1600
- DeSean Jackson: +1600
Anytime TD Scorer
- Alvin Kamara: -110
- Kenyan Drake: +105
- Jarvis Landry: +145
- Chris Olave: +145
- Lamar Jackson: +145
- Isaiah Likely: +160
- Taysom Hill: +170
- Devin Duvernay: +185
- Demarcus Robinson: +185
- James Proche: +300
- DeSean Jackson: +300
To Score 2+ TDs
- Alvin Kamara: +550
- Kenyan Drake: +650
- Jarvis Landry: +1000
- Chris Olave: +1000
- Lamar Jackson: +1000
- Isaiah Likely: +1000
- Taysom Hill: +1100
- Demarcus Robinson: +1200
- Devin Duvernay: +1200
- James Proche: +2700
- DeSean Jackson: +2700
Top Saints-Ravens Over/Unders
- Andy Dalton passing yards: 238.5
- Andy Dalton passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-102), Under 1.5 (-125)
- Lamar Jackson passing yards: 210.5
- Lamar Jackson passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+108), Under 1.5 (-138)
- Lamar Jackson pass completions: Over 18.5 (-130), Under 18.5 (-102)
- Alvin Kamara rushing yards: 62.5
- Lamar Jackson rushing yards: 58.5
- Kenyan Drake rushing yards: 43.5
- Chris Olave receiving yards: 64.5
- Devin Duvernay receiving yards: 43.5
- Isaiah Likely receiving yards: 40.5
- Alvin Kamara receiving yards: 38.5
- Kenyan Drake receiving yards: 12.5
Top Week 9 Ravens-Saints Player Props
- Devin Duvernay to have 4+ receptions AND Baltimore win: +215
- Lamar Jackson to throw 2+ TDs AND Baltimore win: +220
- Andy Dalton to throw 2+ TDs AND New Orleans win: +235
- Lamar Jackson to complete 20+ passes AND Baltimore win: +280
- Chris Olave to have 6+ receptions AND New Orleans win: +300
- Alvin Kamara to have 6+ receptions AND New Orleans win: +400
Read More:
- Saints vs. Ravens Odds and Top Props Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 9
- How Jay-Z & Lil Wayne Bridged the Gap on “Hello Brooklyn 2.0”
- Squintz and Westside Gunn Come Together to Create The Liz
- The 2022 NFL Quarterback Midseason Trading Card Review
- Titans vs. Chiefs Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 9