The NFL‘s worst division takes center stage to conclude Week 13 as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. The Bucs fell flat last Sunday in an overtime loss to Cleveland, ending a strong two-game win streak over the LA Rams and Seattle. While a win here would solidify Tampa atop the NFC South, a loss brings all four teams into play.
It makes the game important even for the 4-8 Saints, who would be within a half-game of the division lead with a win despite cracking 28 points scored just twice this season. After being shut out last weekend by San Francisco, maybe we should simply start with some points on the board.
Heading into this divisional showdown, let’s check out all the latest Saints vs. Bucs odds as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Saints vs. Buccaneers Odds: NFL Week 13
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Dec. 5 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3 (-108) / New Orleans Saints +3 (-112)
- Moneyline: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-164) / New Orleans Saints (+138)
- Over/Under: OVER 41.5 (-106) / UNDER 41.5 (-114)
New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Alvin Kamara: +600
- Leonard Fournette: +650
- Rachaad White: +650
- Mike Evans: +800
- Chris Godwin: +900
- Chris Olave: +1000
- Taysom Hill: +1500
- Julio Jones: +1600
- Russell Gage: +1600
- Jarvis Landry: +1600
- Cameron Brate: +2000
- Adam Trautman: +2100
Anytime TD Scorer
- Leonard Fournette: +105
- Rachaad White: +105
- Alvin Kamara: +110
- Mike Evans: +155
- Chris Godwin: +180
- Chris Olave: +210
- Taysom Hill: +330
- Jarvis Landry: +330
- Julio Jones: +350
- Russell Gage: +350
- Adam Trautman: +480
To Score 2+ TDs
- Alvin Kamara: +550
- Leonard Fournette: +550
- Rachaad White: +550
- Mike Evans: +750
- Chris Godwin: +1000
- Chris Olave: +1400
- Jarvis Landry: +2600
- Taysom Hill: +2800
- Julio Jones: +3000
- Russell Gage: +3000
Top Saints vs Bucs Over/Unders
- Tom Brady passing yards: 271.5
- Tom Brady passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-130), Under 1.5 (+102)
- Tom Brady pass completions: Over 25.5 (-102), Under 25.5 (-130)
- Andy Dalton passing yards: 221.5
- Andy Dalton passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+186), Under 1.5 (-245)
- Andy Dalton pass completions: Over 19.5 (-122), Under 19.5 (-108)
- Alvin Kamara rushing yards: 47.5
- Chris Godwin receiving yards: 68.5
- Chris Olave receiving yards: 61.5
- Mike Evans receiving yards: 60.5
- Jarvis Landry receiving yards: 38.5
- Alvin Kamara receiving yards: 28.5
- Adam Trautman receiving yards: Over 23.5 (-102), Under 23.5 (-125)
Top Player Props
- Tom Brady to throw 3+ TDs AND Tampa Bay win: +400
- Mike Evans to have 7+ receptions AND Tampa Bay win: +430
- Andy Dalton to complete 25+ passes AND New Orleans win: +540
- Chris Godwin to have 100+ receiving yards AND Tampa Bay win: +630
- Chris Olave to have 8+ receptions AND New Orleans win: +870
- Alvin Kamara to have 7+ receptions AND Tampa Bay win: +870
