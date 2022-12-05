About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Sports December 5, 2022
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

Saints vs. Buccaneers Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 13

(Chris Graythen / Getty Images)

The NFL‘s worst division takes center stage to conclude Week 13 as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. The Bucs fell flat last Sunday in an overtime loss to Cleveland, ending a strong two-game win streak over the LA Rams and Seattle. While a win here would solidify Tampa atop the NFC South, a loss brings all four teams into play.

It makes the game important even for the 4-8 Saints, who would be within a half-game of the division lead with a win despite cracking 28 points scored just twice this season. After being shut out last weekend by San Francisco, maybe we should simply start with some points on the board.

Heading into this divisional showdown, let’s check out all the latest Saints vs. Bucs odds as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Saints vs. Buccaneers Odds: NFL Week 13

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Dec. 5 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines
  • Point Spread: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3 (-108) / New Orleans Saints +3 (-112)
  • Moneyline: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-164) / New Orleans Saints (+138)
  • Over/Under: OVER 41.5 (-106) / UNDER 41.5 (-114)

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prop Bets

First TD Scorer
  • Alvin Kamara: +600
  • Leonard Fournette: +650
  • Rachaad White: +650
  • Mike Evans: +800
  • Chris Godwin: +900
  • Chris Olave: +1000
  • Taysom Hill: +1500
  • Julio Jones: +1600
  • Russell Gage: +1600
  • Jarvis Landry: +1600
  • Cameron Brate: +2000
  • Adam Trautman: +2100
Anytime TD Scorer
  • Leonard Fournette: +105
  • Rachaad White: +105
  • Alvin Kamara: +110
  • Mike Evans: +155
  • Chris Godwin: +180
  • Chris Olave: +210
  • Taysom Hill: +330
  • Jarvis Landry: +330
  • Julio Jones: +350
  • Russell Gage: +350
  • Adam Trautman: +480

To Score 2+ TDs
  • Alvin Kamara: +550
  • Leonard Fournette: +550
  • Rachaad White: +550
  • Mike Evans: +750
  • Chris Godwin: +1000
  • Chris Olave: +1400
  • Jarvis Landry: +2600
  • Taysom Hill: +2800
  • Julio Jones: +3000
  • Russell Gage: +3000

Top Saints vs Bucs Over/Unders

  • Tom Brady passing yards: 271.5
  • Tom Brady passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-130), Under 1.5 (+102)
  • Tom Brady pass completions: Over 25.5 (-102), Under 25.5 (-130)
  • Andy Dalton passing yards: 221.5
  • Andy Dalton passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+186), Under 1.5 (-245)
  • Andy Dalton pass completions: Over 19.5 (-122), Under 19.5 (-108)
  • Alvin Kamara rushing yards: 47.5
  • Chris Godwin receiving yards: 68.5
  • Chris Olave receiving yards: 61.5
  • Mike Evans receiving yards: 60.5
  • Jarvis Landry receiving yards: 38.5
  • Alvin Kamara receiving yards: 28.5
  • Adam Trautman receiving yards: Over 23.5 (-102), Under 23.5 (-125)

Top Player Props

  • Tom Brady to throw 3+ TDs AND Tampa Bay win: +400
  • Mike Evans to have 7+ receptions AND Tampa Bay win: +430
  • Andy Dalton to complete 25+ passes AND New Orleans win: +540
  • Chris Godwin to have 100+ receiving yards AND Tampa Bay win: +630
  • Chris Olave to have 8+ receptions AND New Orleans win: +870
  • Alvin Kamara to have 7+ receptions AND Tampa Bay win: +870

Read More:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.