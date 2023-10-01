Sabrina Ionescu’s Playoff State of Mind

In pursuit of a WNBA championship, Sabrina Ionescu took Boardroom behind the scenes as she prepared for Game 2 of the New York Liberty’s playoff semifinal series at Barclays Center.

The New York Liberty‘s 2023 WNBA campaign has already spawned a bevy of memorable moments. After a series of offseason moves that saw them acquire eventual 2023 league MVP Breanna Stewart and fellow stars Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot, the team gelled early, emerging as a viable contender for the championship. They took home the midseason Commissioner’s Cup title, but in the midst of a postseason push, the job is far from done.

Among so many standout performers, fourth-year point guard Sabrina Ionescu has found her own stride this season. The two-time All-Star is averaging a near-career high of 17 points per game while asserting herself as a leader on the veteran squad.

Additionally, this year marked the big reveal of her first-ever signature shoe — the Nike Sabrina 1.

Despite a Game 1 hiccup in their semifinal matchup against the Connecticut Sun, the Liberty stayed focused on the collective goal. Looking to even up the series as one game apiece, Ionescu took Greydy Diaz behind the scenes for an inside look as she prepared for Game 2 at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center.

Follow along as the two chop it up and break down Ionescu’s thoughts on the season and how she prepares for game days while presenting an inside look at what it’s like to step into the arena.